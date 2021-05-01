WPAC Boys Golf Championship Results

May 1, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Max Lambert finished second individually at Thursday’s Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship.

Cory Smith | The News

WINSTON-SALEM — Surry Central took home second place at the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Boys Golf Tournament.

The Conference Championship was held at Reynolds Park Golf Course on April 29. Surry Central, North Surry, West Stokes and Forbush each competed as teams and individuals, while representatives from Walkertown and Atkins could only compete as individuals.

Each school needed at least four players to compete as a team. Carver and North Forsyth did not participate in the WPAC Championship.

Forbush’s Ethan Hutchens was named WPAC Player of the Year and led the Falcons to victory on Thursday. Hutchens had the lowest score on both the front and back nine.

Forbush finished with a total of 347 strokes after 18 holes. Surry Central took second with 353 strokes, followed by West Stokes at 367 and North Surry with 373.

With the win, Forbush qualified to compete as a team in the 2A Regional Meet. Regionals take place next week at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent in Salisbury.

In addition to Forbush’s team qualification, four WPAC individuals also qualified for the Regional Championship: Adam Hege, Wesley Whitaker and Max Lambert from Surry Central, and West Stokes’ Colby Shaw.

The following players received WPAC All-Conference Honors following the conference championship: Surry Central’s Hege, Whitaker, Lambert and Hanson; Forbush’s Hutchens, Eli Sloan and Hunter Hall; West Stokes’ Shaw.

The following players were selected as WPAC All-Conference Honorable Mentions: Forbush’s Noah Hudspeth; West Stokes’ Lukas Sikarskie and Josh Fulk; Walkertown’s Caden Lowe.

Full meet results are below. Scores are listed by front nine total first, followed by the back nine score and then the 18-hole total.

1. Forbush 173+174=347

Ethan Hutchens 40+38=78

Hunter Hall 42+42=84

Joe Hennings 44+48=92

Noah Hudspeth 47+46=93

Owen Raymond 49+48=97

2. Surry Central 178+175=353

Max Lambert 42+40=82

Adam Hege 44+42=86

Wesley Whitaker 45+44=89

Reece Hanson 47+49=96

Nathan Narehood 50+50=100

3. West Stokes 185+182=367

Colby Shaw 42+41=83

Skylar Roberts 42+48=90

Josh Fulk 49+47=96

Lukas Sikarskie 52+46=98

Mayson Cline 56+53=109

4. North Surry 196+177=373

Nic Gray 45+39=84

Isaac Riggs 49+46=95

Carson Stanley 52+45=97

Aiden Oakley 50+47=97

Janson Huff 54+47=101

5. Walkertown (n/a)

Nate Stewart 54+49=103

Caden Lowe 52+54=106

Kevin Stacey 55+53=108

6. Atkins (n/a)

Tomas Springs 53+58=111

Parker Ransom 63+62=125