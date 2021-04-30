Cardinals topple Bears to win 10th-straight

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Rosie Craven (15) slides safely into second base.

Mount Airy honored its lone senior, Jordan Martin, before Thursday's Senior Night game against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy honored its lone senior, Jordan Martin, before Thursday’s Senior Night game against East Surry.

Skylar Partin (2) connects for base hit against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Skylar Partin (2) connects for base hit against East Surry.

Shortly after releasing a pitch, East Surry's Riley Pennington gets her glove in place to block a Mount Airy hit.

Cory Smith | The News

Shortly after releasing a pitch, East Surry’s Riley Pennington gets her glove in place to block a Mount Airy hit.

Mount Airy's Sofia Stafford hits a ground ball to the outfield to move her teammate into scoring position.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s Sofia Stafford hits a ground ball to the outfield to move her teammate into scoring position.

The red-hot East Surry Cardinals finished out the regular season with a 10-1 win over Mount Airy.

The win, sparked by seven fifth-inning runs, is East Surry’s 10th-straight dating back to March 24. The Lady Cardinals (11-2) finished undefeated against Northwest 1A Competition to capture the conference’s automatic bid for the state playoffs.

East Surry is currently ranked No. 9 in the state’s 1A division by MaxPreps.

Mount Airy wrapped up its season by honored the only senior on a young team: Jordan Martin. Martin was showered with flowers and gifts before Thursday’s game.

The Bears (4-9) played East Surry close earlier in the season when the Cardinals won 3-0. The first four innings of Thursday’s game were reminiscent of the March 30 game, but East Surry just went off in the fifth inning.

East Surry loaded the bases in the first inning after Sydney Seagraves walked two batters and the Bears gave up a base via error. Seagraves kept the Cards scoreless by recording her first of 11 strikeouts on the evening.

East made quick work of the Bears in the bottom of the inning to return to offense. Haley Chilton led off with a single up the middle, and was moved to second when Bella Hutchens bunted and safely reached first. Rosie Craven flied out when attempting to bunt again for the second out.

A pop fly from Maegan Banks was dropped in the outfield allowing Chilton to cross home plate and score the first run of the game.

Chloe Potts had Mount Airy’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the second, singling off a grounder to left field. This was the Bears only hit of the first three innings. Potts never got off first.

East Surry added a second run in the top of the third. Riley Pennington doubled on a fly ball to right field. Pennington stole third and advanced home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Mount Airy picked up back-to-back hits to start the bottom of the fourth. Morgan Mayfield led with a double that bounced off the center-field fence. Sofia Stafford moved Mayfield to third base with a grounder to the outfield.

With one out, Stafford stole second and got Craven to make the throw from home. The ball was dropped at second base which allowed Mayfield to safely cross the plate and close the gap to 2-1.

East responded in a big way in the top of the fifth. Banks was up first and was walked, but quickly rounded the bases by stealing second and scoring on a hit from Tynlee Jones. Jones got to cross home plate after an RBI double from Pennington hit the fence in left field.

Seagraves walked two more Cardinals, but the Bears were able to get two outs. Hutchens hit a blooper to center field that scored Pennington and Claire Hardy. The lead was now 6-1.

Similar to how Mount Airy scored its run earlier, East used Hutchens as a diversion stealing second to allow Kenzie Shoffner to score. Hutchens herself scored on an RBI single hit by Craven.

The final run of the inning came when a Banks grounder was fielded and thrown over first base, allowing Craven to score and make it a 9-1 game.

Alexis Cummings was walked in the top of the seventh inning and later scored on a Craven RBI to make it 10-1.

Mount Airy didn’t go down without a fight. Seagraves singled on a line drive to left field to lead off in the bottom of the seventh. Potts got on base after a fielder’s choice sent Seagraves back to the dugout.

Skylar Partin made it to first on a Cardinal error, but was called out on a fielder’s choice hit by Isabella Beck. The Bears had runners on the corners before Pennington threw her sixth strikeout to end the game.

East Surry will compete in the 1A state playoffs that are set to begin May 3.

Scoring

East Surry – 0, 1, 1, 0, 7, 0, 1 =10

Mount Airy – 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0 = 1