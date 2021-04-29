Golden Eagles defeat Cardinals 3-1

Surry Central honored Martha Antunez during halftime of Wednesday’s Senior Night game against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central honored Leticia Valenzuela during halftime of Wednesday’s Senior Night game against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Liannette Chavez (11) battles for possession against Surry Central’s Brittany Frausto (15).
Cory Smith | The News
Central’s Martha Antunez (23) and East Surry’s Ember Midkiff (15) contend for a throw-in.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Logan Hedrick breaks free of the Surry Central defense.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Emma Hutchens (12) leaps in front of Central’s Wendy Cantor (10) to steal a pass.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Lillian Orozco takes a first-half free kick for the Golden Eagles.
DOBSON — Surry Central sent its two senior players off with a win Wednesday by defeating East Surry 3-1.
Wednesday’s game was made possible by North Forsyth cancelling their girls soccer season. The opening allowed Central to host its only non-conference game of the season.
“I appreciate Coach Hart for contacting us to finish the season with this game,” said Central coach Adan Garcia. “I’m really grateful that East Surry came out here tonight to play a strong game. It was fun.”
With the schedule reshuffled, the Golden Eagles (4-7-1) were able to hold Senior Night against the Cardinals.
Surry Central honored two four-year members of the soccer team at halftime: Martha Antunez and Leticia Valenzuela.
“I was fortunate to have two incredible seniors,” Garcia said. “I’ve been helping both of them since their sophomore year, so the fact that they’re both leaving next year is a little scary because one of them is an incredible keeper and the other is a really solid defender. It’s going to take a lot for somebody to replace them, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Antunez and Valenzuela were both key contributors to Central’s win over East Surry.
The match itself was closely contested. Momentum shifted back and forth throughout the 80 minutes of game time.
East Surry (2-10-1) started the game with an all-out assault on offense. Liannette Chavez played a through ball to forward Ember Midkiff in the second minute, but Lillian Orozco swooped in at the last second to prevent a shot. Midkiff had the ball deep in Central territory less than a minute later and tried to set a teammate up with a cross. Valenzuela intercepted the cross before a shot could be taken.
Samantha Blose recorded the Cards’ first shot of the game in the fourth minute. Blose trapped a pass given to her by Chavez on a free kick, took one touch and fired a shot that was saved by Valenzuela.
Morgan Bryant and Logan Hedrick also had scoring opportunities for East in the first half, but neither could get past Valenzuela.
Surry Central got caught playing kick-and-run soccer early in the first half. The Eagles eventually calmed down after the first mask break and sent more controlled through balls up the field. Central had speed up front, but some of the through balls were sent too hard and were scooped up by Cardinal keeper Katie Collins.
Central’s first shot on target didn’t come until the 31st minute when Joricza Ramirez took a 30-yard free kick. Ramirez’s kick was saved by Collins, but set up a corner kick for the Golden Eagles. Central didn’t score off the corner, but was able to stay pressed up in East Surry’s defensive third until a goal did come about.
Wendy Cantor sent a low cross to the top of the 18-yard box for Ramirez to place into the back of the net in the 34th minute.
Surry Central’s lead was short-lived. East Surry’s Bryant stole the ball from the Eagles’ defense and booted the game-tying goal with 41.7 seconds left in the first half.
East had two good looks at the goal in the first seven minutes of the second half. However, it was Central that would be the next team to score.
The Eagles sent a through ball up to Karlie Robertson in the eighth minute that was picked off by a charging Collins. Outside the 18-yard box, Collins had to kick the ball out of danger.
Collins’ clear was trapped by Central’s Claire Marion about 40 yards from the goal line. With Collins out of the goal, Marion took her chances with a long shot that paid off. The goal gave the Eagles a 2-1 advantage.
Surry Central spent most of the second half pressed into East Surry’s half of the field, which eventually led to Ashley Santamaria increasing the lead to 3-1 in the 69th minute.
Kallie Orosz put a free kick on frame for East, but it was saved. Midkiff had a few good looks late in the half that were also saved by Valenzuela. One particular shot in the 76th minute was tipped up by Valenzuela and into the crossbar. Riley Hopkins charged into the box for a cleanup shot, but it soared just right of the near goal post.
Surry Central held the Cardinals scoreless in the second half to secure the 3-1 win.
“I think tonight was a really, really good showcase of how well they can pass the ball,” Garcia said of his young team that consists of two seniors, two juniors and 10 underclassmen.
“It’s not perfection, and I’m still not satisfied completely, but it was a really good win and we’ve come a long way. We got better each game. I’m grateful for the seniors we had and am looking forward to working with the returning players.”
