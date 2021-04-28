Senior lead Mount Airy to 8-1 win

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy honored three seniors before Monday’s match against East Surry.

<p>Mount Airy seniors (from left) Adam Parker, Luke Kirkman and Peyton Harmon.</p>

Mount Airy closed the regular season by winning four-straight matches, including two over rival East Surry.

The Bears and Cardinals met for the third time this season on Monday for Mount Airy’s Senior Night. Each of Mount Airy’s seniors – Adam Parker, Peyton Harmon and – won at least one individual match in the 8-1 overall win over East Surry.

The Cardinals’ one victory came in the No. 2 singles match, where Levi Watson bested Harmon in a third-set tiebreaker. Watson won the first set 6-2, but Harmon countered in the second set with a 6-4 win to force a tiebreaker.

The neck-and-neck tiebreaker eventually went Watson’s way by a score of 10-8.

The other match to reach a third-set tiebreaker was the No. 1 singles match. Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek beat Cooper Motsinger 6-0 in the first set. Motsinger, who defeated Kriek in Pilot Mountain earlier this season, rallied to win the second set 6-4.

Kriek took the third-set tiebreaker 10-6 to get payback on Motsinger.

East Surry failed to win more than three games in the four remaining singles matches.

Kirkman got his first of two wins on the evening by defeating Kade Talton 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles. Parker also got in the win column during singles with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over East’s Jacob Haywood in No. 6 singles.

Carson Hill defeated Lee Knight 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 4 singles match, and John Juno defeated Noah Hopkins 6-3, 6-0 in No. 5 singles to clinch the match for the Bears.

Mount Airy’s Harmon got his win by teaming with Kirkman and taking down Watson and Talton 8-2 in No. 1 doubles.

Kriek and Hill blanked Motsinger and Haywood 8-0 in No. 2 doubles, and Parker and Martin Cooke defeated Knight and Hopkins 8-3 in the No. 3 doubles.

Both teams will participate in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament that is set to begin Wednesday at Mount Airy High School.