Eagles clinch second with win over Wildcats

April 27, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central tennis honored three seniors before Monday’s match against West Stokes. From left: Daniel Atkins, Abbott Nixon and Chris Chambers.

Submitted Photo

<p>Surry Central's three seniors embark in a program tradition by painting their names on the Golden Eagles' equipment shed.</p>

Surry Central’s three seniors embark in a program tradition by painting their names on the Golden Eagles’ equipment shed.

DOBSON — Surry Central secured second place in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference standings with a 6-3 win over West Stokes.

Monday’s match served as Surry Central’s Senior Night, in which a trio of seniors were honored: Chris Chambers, Daniel Atkins and Abbott Nixon. All three seniors picked up at least one win against the Wildcats.

Chambers and Atkins both went 2-0 on the evening. Chambers defeated Cole Cardwell 6-3, 6-0 in No. 3 singles, and Atkins defeated Elijah Bower 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in No. 4 singles.

The Eagles’ third singles win came in the No. 1 match. Sophomore Josh Pardue defeated West’s Sammie Heath 6-0, 6-2.

West Stokes managed to tie the score at 3-3 with three singles wins. Matt Allen defeated Central’s Jacob Edmonds 6-4, 6-3 in No. 2 singles, Draven Sellers defeated Nixon 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 in No. 5 singles and Todd Mendenhall defeated Golden Eagle freshman Maddox Martin 6-3, 6-2 in No. 6 singles.

Nixon got his revenge in doubles by teaming with Atkins. The senior duo defeated Cardwell and Bower 8-3 in No. 2 doubles.

Surry Central went on to sweep doubles to win the overall match 6-3. The No. 1 duo of Pardue and Edmonds defeated Heath and Allen 8-5, and Chambers and Martin teamed up to beat Sellers and Mendenhall 8-3.

Both Surry Central and West Stokes will compete in the WPAC Tournament on Friday. All of the tournament’s matches will take place at West Stokes.