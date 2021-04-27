East Surry wins NW1A Golf Title

April 27, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Anderson Badgett was named Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year by posting the lowest score of Monday’s meet.

Mount Airy's Mason Stone tees off at Pilot Knob Park.

Mount Airy’s Mason Stone tees off at Pilot Knob Park.

Mount Airy's Eli Morrison sinks a short putt during Monday's Northwest 1A Conference Championship.

Mount Airy’s Eli Morrison sinks a short putt during Monday’s Northwest 1A Conference Championship.

Chase Harris follows his drive during Monday's conference championship.

Chase Harris follows his drive during Monday’s conference championship.

Bradley Davis was one of four East Surry players to be named to the Northwest 1A All-Conference squad.

Bradley Davis was one of four East Surry players to be named to the Northwest 1A All-Conference squad.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry Cardinals swept the the Northwest 1A Conference awards at Monday’s conference championship meet.

The meet, held at East’s home course of Pilot Knob Park Country Club, featured golfers from East Surry, Mount Airy, North Stokes, South Stokes and Bishop McGuinness. No representatives of Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy competed in the conference championship.

East Surry’s Anderson Badgett was named NW1A Conference Player of the Year with an 18-hole score of 72 strokes. Badgett was the only one of 25 golfers to score 36 on the front nine, and one of two to score 36 on the back nine.

Badgett was joined by three teammates on the All-Conference team as the Cardinals captured the team championship. East finished with a team score of 309 strokes, followed by South Stokes at 323, Bishop McGuinness with 332, Mount Airy at 395 and North Stokes at 451. Team scores consisted of each school’s lowest four scores.

The following golfers were named to the NW1A All-Conference team: East Surry’s Anderson Badgett, Bradley Davis, Jace Goldbach and Chase Harris; South Stokes’ Jake Tedder, Noah Sparks, Larsen Gallimore and Keelan Robertson Bishop McGuinness’ Sam Haggas, Daniel Jones and Josh Fisher; Bishop McGuinness’ Sam Haggas, Daniel Jones and Josh Fisher; Mount Airy’s Eli Morrison.

East Surry coach Darrin Haywood was named NW1A Conference Coach of the Year.

Full results are below. For individual scores, a player’s front nine score is listed first, followed by the back nine score and then the 18-hole total.

East Surry – 309

Anderson Badgett 36+36=72

Bradley Davis 37+41=78

Jace Goldbach 39+40=79

Chase Harris 41+39=80

Austin Reeves 51+52=103

South Stokes – 323

Jake Tedder 41+38=79

Noah Sparks 38+42=80

Larsen Gallimore 42+40=82

Keelan Robertson 42+40=82

Connor Rothrock 55+52= 107

Bishop McGuinness – 332

Sam Haggas 37+36=73

Daniel Jones 37+38=75

Josh Fisher 47+44=91

Tyler Pesavento 47+46=93

Thomas Martin 52+48=100

Mount Airy – 395

Brooks Sizemore 46+46=92

Eli Morrison 49+44=93

James Marion 54+50=104

Mason Stone 53+53=106

Mason Varney 55+51=106

North Stokes – 451

Matt Edwards 48+57=105

Amos Stanberry 55+55=110

Cambridge Gann 57+60=117

Lucas Holcomb 60+59=119

AJ Sutton 60+62=122

