NW1A Girls Golf Championship Results

April 24, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Mattie Noonkester, left, and Kayden Jenkins both earned All-Conference honors at Thursday’s NW1A Championship.

<p>East Surry’s Emma Hutchens, seen here teeing off at Pilot Knob Park, tied for fourth place in Thursday’s NW1A Championship match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Emma Hutchens, seen here teeing off at Pilot Knob Park, tied for fourth place in Thursday’s NW1A Championship match.

<p>East Surry’s Dasia Lambert, seen here putting at Pilot Knob Park, tied for fourth place in Thursday’s NW1A Championship match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Dasia Lambert, seen here putting at Pilot Knob Park, tied for fourth place in Thursday’s NW1A Championship match.

The Northwest 1A Conference held the girls golf Championship Match at Cross Creek Country Club on Thursday.

Bishop McGuinness and East Surry were the only two schools with enough girls for the team competition. Mount Airy only had two girls competing, North Stokes and South Stokes had one each and Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy had none.

Bishop McGuinness’ Laney Wessels earned NW1A Player of the Year honors with an 18-hole score of 90, narrowly defeating Mount Airy’s Mattie Noonkester by one stroke. Wessels led the Villains to a team win as well, defeating East Surry 329-347.

The top seven individual scorers received All-Conference honors.

Full individual results are listed below.

1. Laney Wessels (Bishop) 44+46=90

2. Mattie Noonkester (MAHS) 43+48=91

3. Kayden Jenkins (MAHS) 57+54=111

T-4. Dasia Lambert (ESHS) 55+59=114

T-4. Emma Hutchens (ESHS) 55+59=114

6. Mia Brazeau (Bishop) 56+58=114

7. Allie Flinchum (SSHS) 55+60=115

8. Carly Bullington (ESHS) 60+59=119

T-9.Grace Hernandez (NSHS) 62+59=121

T-9. Mariah Robertson (ESHS) 59+62=121

T-11. Sadie Wall (Bishop) 63+62=125

T-11. Grace Heilmann (Bishop) 62+63=125

T-11. Emilia Allred (Bishop) 61+64=125

14. Abby Bruce (ESHS) 63+64=127