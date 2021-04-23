Eagles defeat Cards 6-3 to win fourth-straight

April 22, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Eduardo Romero-Rondin helped Surry Central secure a 6-3 win over East Surry with wins in No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.

<p>East Surry senior Jacob Haywood hits a forehand in the No. 6 singles match against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry senior Jacob Haywood hits a forehand in the No. 6 singles match against Surry Central.

<p>Surry Central’s Jacob Edmonds slams a powerful shot back at East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Jacob Edmonds slams a powerful shot back at East Surry.

<p>East Surry’s Levi Watson serves in the No. 1 doubles match against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Levi Watson serves in the No. 1 doubles match against Surry Central.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Central is hitting its stride at the right time.

The Eagles just won their fourth-straight match heading into the final week of the regular season. East Surry grabbed wins in No. 1 and No. 2 singles as well as No. 2 doubles, but Surry Central pulled out the 6-3 victory to improve to 8-3 on the season.

Cardinal No. 1 seed Cooper Motsinger led the way for East Surry (1-7) with wins in both singles and doubles. Motsinger defeated Central’s Josh Pardue 6-2, 6-0 for one of East’s two singles wins.

East’s other singles win came at the No. 2 spot. Cardinal freshman Levi Watson defeated Jacob Edmonds 6-3 in the first set, but Edmonds took the second set 6-4. Watson pulled away with the win in a third-set tiebreaker, 10-5.

No. 5 seed Abbott Nixon got Central’s first singles win by defeating Noah Hopkins 6-0, 6-0. Chris Chambers made it 2-2 with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over East’s No. 3 seed Kade Talton.

Daniel Atkins gave the Eagles a 3-2 advantage with a 6-3, 6-2 win in No. 4 singles, defeating East Surry’s Lee Knight.

The No. 6 singles match was the last to finish. Central’s Eduardo Romero-Rondin and East’s Jacob Haywood went back-and-forth in both sets. Romero-Rondin won the first set 7-5 and led 5-4 in the second set before Haywood won three-straight games. Romero-Rondin went on to win the set tiebreaker 7-5 to give Central its fourth singles victory.

Haywood got his win back in doubles when he teamed with Motsinger to defeat Atkins and Nixon in No. 2 doubles. Central secured the overall win with an 8-2 win in No. 3 doubles in which Chambers and Romero-Rondin defeated Knight and Hopkins 8-2.

The Golden Eagles also won the No. 1 singles match by a score of 8-5. The Eagles’ Pardue and Edmonds defeated the Cards’ Talton and Watson to round out the 6-3 team victory.

Surry Central can secure second place in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with a win against West Stokes on April 26.

The WPAC Tournament will take place April 29 at West Stokes.

East Surry finishes out the season at Mount Airy on April 26 and then at home against South Stokes on April 27.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports