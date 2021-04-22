North Surry wins on Draughn walk-off

Greyhounds outlast Falcons in extra innings

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Abby Draughn threw seven strikeouts for North Surry in eight innings on the mound against Forbush. Draughn hit a 2-run home run as well as the game-winning RBI in Wednesday's game.

Carley Puckett takes a lead off first base in Wednesday's game against Forbush.

Carley Puckett takes a lead off first base in Wednesday’s game against Forbush.

North Surry's Sarah Mauldin prepares to field a Forbush hit.

North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin prepares to field a Forbush hit.

Greyhound senior Delaney Fulk scored the winning run in North Surry's walk-off victory on Wednesday.

Greyhound senior Delaney Fulk scored the winning run in North Surry’s walk-off victory on Wednesday.

North Surry overcame an 0-2 deficit with three unanswered runs to defeat Forbush 3-2 Wednesday night.

The neck-and-neck game went into extra innings to decide a winner. Abby Draughn, who crushed a two-run home run out of left field earlier in the night, hit the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Draughn’s walk-off line drive to left field allowed Greyhound senior Delaney Fulk to cross the plate a second time – this time for the win.

In addition to recording three of North Surry’s five hits, Draughn pitched all eight innings for the Lady Hounds. Draughn threw 119 pitches and struck out seven batters.

Forbush finished the game with seven hits that all came in the first four innings. The Falcons did get on base three times due to North Surry fielding errors, but failed to score after the third inning.

Forbush loaded the bases out of the gate with two singles and one base on balls, which led to the Falcons’ first run. North Surry (6-4) forced three outs on consecutive batters to leave two runners on base in the top of the first. Two Falcon players were left on base in the second inning as well.

The Falcons began the third inning like the first with two singles and a walk. Kassey Matthews hit a grounder that scored Forbush’s second run, and North had to force three quick outs to leave two more potential runs on base.

North Surry put one runner on base in each of the first three innings, but never could get back home. Bella Aparicio and Draughn each hit singles and Carley Puckett was walked. Aparicio actually stole second and third, but was left on base in the bottom of the first.

Delaney Fulk led off in the bottom of the fourth with North’s first double of the game. Draughn took the second pitch from Saylor Finney and sent it over the left field fence to tie the game at 2-2.

Greyhound fielding errors allowed the Falcons to put runners on base in fifth and sixth innings, but the defense forced three outs before Forbush could retake the lead. North had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh when Kadie Fulk was walked. However, her courtesy runner, Sarah Sutphin, never made it off first before the inning ended.

The top of the eighth inning was the only one in which Forbush didn’t leave runners on base. Two batters grounded out, and the third was struck out by Draughn.

It looked as if the game might be headed for nine innings after North Surry’s first two batters grounded out. Then, Delaney Fulk was walked on four-consecutive balls. Delaney stole second when Draughn faced a 2-2 count, which allowed Fulk to score the game-winning run on Draughn’s line drive.

Wednesday’s win gives the Greyhounds sole possession of third place in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference. West Stokes controls its fate with a 9-0 conference record, followed by Surry Central at 8-2 and North Surry at 6-3.

North hosts Atkins on April 26, then finishes the season on the road against Walkertown on April 28 and at Forbush April 29.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith