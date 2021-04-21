Mount Airy tennis back to .500 with win over East Surry

April 20, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Luke Kirkman hits a forehand against East Surry earlier this season.

<p>Cooper Motsinger slices a forehand against Bishop McGuinness.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cooper Motsinger slices a forehand against Bishop McGuinness.

<p>John Juno volleys against Mount Tabor in a match earlier this season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

John Juno volleys against Mount Tabor in a match earlier this season.

<p>East Surry senior Lee Knight approaches the net against Bishop McGuinness.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry senior Lee Knight approaches the net against Bishop McGuinness.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mount Airy improved to 5-5 on the season and 4-3 in the Northwest 1A Conference with an 8-1 win over East Surry on Monday.

The match at East went similar to when the two teams met in the Granite City in early April, except the Cardinals were able to take a match this time around.

East’s No. 1 seed Cooper Motsinger got revenge on Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek by defeating the Bear 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets.

Every other match went the way of the Granite Bears. No. 2 Peyton Harmon, No. 3 Luke Kirkman, and No. 6 John Juno posted double-bagel victories of 6-0, 6-0. Harmon defeated Levi Watson, Kirkman bested Kade Talton and Juno outlasted Jacob Haywood.

Mount Airy’s No. 4 Carson Hill defeated Lee Knight 6-2 in the first set before winning all six games of the second set. No. 5 Nathan Hock won his first set against Noah Hopkins 6-0, and took the second set 6-1.

Harmon and Kirkman teamed together in No. 1 doubles to defeat Talton and Watson. The sophomore duo of Kriek and Hill defeated Motsinger and Haywood 8-6 in the No. 2 doubles. In the No. 3 doubles match, Martin Cooke and Connor Sechrist defeated East’s Knight and Hopkins.

The Bears travel to South Stokes on April 21, and East Surry hosts Bishop McGuinness the same day.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith