Noonkester, Davis post low scores in NW1A match

April 20, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Carly Bullington chips onto the green.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>James Marion hits onto the green in Monday’s golf match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

James Marion hits onto the green in Monday’s golf match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry’s Anderson Badgett competes against Mount Airy during Monday’s conference match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Anderson Badgett competes against Mount Airy during Monday’s conference match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mattie Noonkester finished with a low score of 43 during Monday’s match against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mattie Noonkester finished with a low score of 43 during Monday’s match against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Dasia Lambert tees off on the second hole at Pilot Knob Park.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Dasia Lambert tees off on the second hole at Pilot Knob Park.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mason Stone watches as his chip shot flies onto the green.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mason Stone watches as his chip shot flies onto the green.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jace Golbach puts on the fifth green at Pilot Knob Park.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jace Golbach puts on the fifth green at Pilot Knob Park.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Kayden Jenkins tees off during Monday’s match at Pilot Knob Park.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Kayden Jenkins tees off during Monday’s match at Pilot Knob Park.

Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s boys and girls’ golf teams hosted Mount Airy in the final regular season golf match for both schools.

In the boys’ match, East Surry’s Bradley Davis medalled with the low score of 36 at Pilot Knob Park Country Club. The Cardinal boys defeated Mount Airy by a score of 158 to 195 as East Surry boasted the top three scores.

Mount Airy’s Mattie Noonkester medalled in the girls’ match with a low score of 43. The Bears only had two girls compete and weren’t eligible to compete as a team.

Below are the full results from Monday’s meet.

Boys

East Surry

Bradley Davis 36

Chase Harris 39

Anderson Badgett 41

Jace Goldbach 42

Austin Reeves 51

Mount Airy

Eli Morrison 42

Brooks Sizemore 45

Mason Stone 52

Chapman Utt 56

James Marion 57

Girls

Mount Airy

Mattie Noonkester 43

Kayden Jenkins 53

East Surry

Emma Hutchens 52

Mariah Robertson 55

Dasia Lambert 53

Carly Bullington 55

Courtney Brown 59

Abby Bruce 62

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith