Eagles win WPAC golf match

April 20, 2021
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reece Hanson tees off at Pilot Knob Park.

<p>Adam Hege putts during Tuesday’s WPAC match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Adam Hege putts during Tuesday’s WPAC match.

<p>Max Lambert watches his drive on the second hole at Pilot Knob Park CC.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Max Lambert watches his drive on the second hole at Pilot Knob Park CC.

<p>Nathan Narewood connects with his drive during Tuesday’s match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Nathan Narewood connects with his drive during Tuesday’s match.

<p>Wesley Whitaker carefully putts onto the green.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Wesley Whitaker carefully putts onto the green.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Surry Central had a good case of déjà vu Tuesday in a golf match against three other Western Piedmont 2A Conference teams.

Exactly one week after pulling out a one-stroke victory at Elkin’s Cedarbrook Country Club, the Golden Eagles won a four-team meet by one stroke once against at Pilot Knob Park.

The same four WPAC teams battled it out it Pilot Mountain, those being Surry Central, West Stokes, Forbush and Walkertown. When these teams met in Elkin, Central won with a team score of 184. Forbush was next at 185 and West Stokes not far behind at 188.

This week, Surry Central won with a score of 176. Both Forbush and West Stokes had scores of 177, and Walkertown finished with 216.

Forbush’s Ethan Hutchens medalled with a low score of 42 and West Stokes’ Skylar Roberts finished second with 43. However, there was a six-way tie for third place, including four Surry Central players, with 44 strokes.

1. Surry Central 176

Reece Hanson 44, Adam Hege 44, Wesley Whitaker 44, Max Lambert 44, Nathan Narehood 52

T-2. Forbush 177

Ethan Hutchens 42, Noah Hudspeth 44, Eli Sloan 45, Hunter Hall 46, Joe Hennings 51

T-2. West Stokes 177

Skylar Roberts 43, Colby Shaw 44, Josh Fulk 44, Lukas Sikarskie 46, Mason Cline 61

4. Walkertown 216

Nate Stewart 47, Kevin Stacey 52, Caden Lowe 55, Jordan Tippett 62

