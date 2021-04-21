Cards show no mercy on Senior Night

April 20, 2021
By Cory Smith

Clara Willard crushes a fly ball to center field in the first inning of East Surry’s win over Mount Airy.

<p>Marlie Easter is honored before East Surry’s Senior Night game against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Marlie Easter is honored before East Surry’s Senior Night game against Mount Airy.

<p>Tynlee Jones is honored before East Surry’s Senior Night game against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Tynlee Jones is honored before East Surry’s Senior Night game against Mount Airy.

<p>Hali Scott is honored before East Surry’s Senior Night game against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Hali Scott is honored before East Surry’s Senior Night game against Mount Airy.

<p>Leadoff hitter Jordan Martin started Tuesday’s game with a single for the Lady Bears.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Leadoff hitter Jordan Martin started Tuesday’s game with a single for the Lady Bears.

<p>Mount Airy’s Isabella Beck winds up for a second-inning pitch against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Isabella Beck winds up for a second-inning pitch against East Surry.

<p>East Surry’s Bella Hutchens makes a diving stop at the edge of the infield.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Bella Hutchens makes a diving stop at the edge of the infield.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry won its seventh-straight game of the 2021 season on Tuesday by defeating Mount Airy 10-0.

The game, which also served as East Surry’s Senior Night, ended via mercy rule when East scored its 10th run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Seniors Marlie Easter, Tynlee Jones and Hali Scott all scored in Tuesday’s Northwest 1A Conference win.

The win puts East Surry at 8-2 on the season and 5-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference.

Mount Airy (4-5, 1-4 NW1A) began the game by putting two runners in scoring position. Leadoff Jordan Martin beat the throw to first after hitting a grounder, but was called out at second on a fielder’s choice.

Morgan Mayfield stole second with one out and advanced to third on a single from Sydney Seagraves. Seagraves moved to second with Chloe Potts at the plate.

East Surry pitcher Riley Pennington struck out the next two batters to keep the scoreboard clean. Mount Airy would only record one more hit in the game.

Cardinal junior Rosie Craven singled for East to start the bottom of the first. Craven moved to second after Maegan Banks was walked. Clara Willard hit a fly ball to center field that was dropped by Mount Airy, which allowed Craven to score the first run of the evening. The Bears escaped without further damage after forcing a double play.

The Bears returned to the field after two ground outs and a strikeout in the top of the second. Pennington got all the way to third after bombing a hit to the outfield that was dropped, and then Mount Airy pitcher Isabella Beck walked Bella Hutchens and Easter. A wild pitch thrown to Easter scored Pennington and put Hutchens on second.

Seagraves took over on the mound and forced back-to-back outs. Seagraves struck out Banks, but a dropped ball allowed Hutchens to score and Banks to safely reach first.

Scott was walked to load the bases with two out. Willard scored Easter and Banks with a 2RBI single that also moved Scott to third. Jones completed the six-run inning by scoring Scott and Willard with a hit to left field.

Carlie Utt and Martin each grounded out in the top of the third, and Mayfield flied out. East Surry had three more hits in the bottom of the inning, but the Bears forced a double play to leave two runners on base.

A fourth-inning single by Sofia Stafford was Mount Airy’s hit of the game. The junior was left on base as the Bears remained scoreless.

Mount Airy got two quick outs in the bottom of the fourth, but momentum shifted when Jones was walked. Pennington got on base for the second time with a single, then she and Jones both scored on a 2RBI triple hit by Hutchens to make it 9-0.

Pennington threw her fourth and fifth strikeouts in the top of the fifth to hold Mount Airy scoreless. Claire Hardy then singled, and was later scored on a hit by Banks to reach the 10-run mercy rule.

East Surry and Mount Airy each have three conference games remaining. The Cardinals fight to secure first place against South Stokes Thursday, while Mount Airy looks to end its five-game skid against North Stokes the same night.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, x, x = 0

East Surry – 1, 6, 0, 2, 1, x, x = 10

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith