Injuries plague Bears in playoff loss

Dalton Nance (3) scored Mount Airy’s first touchdown against Pine Lake Prep on a 55-yard punt return.
Jacob Hancock | HighSchoolOT.com
Mount Airy junior Zeb Stroup (1) served as the Bears’ quarterback after starting QB Holden Poindexter left the game with an injury. Stroup would leave the game with an injury of his own in the fourth quarter.
Jacob Hancock | HighSchoolOT.com
MOORESVILLE — Pine Lake Prep quarterback Vic Garrido accounted for five total TDs as he led the Pride to a 33-27 win at home over Mount Airy in the first round of the NCHSAA 1AA playoffs on Friday.
After throwing six incompletions to start the game, Garrido finished the game 9-of-20 passing (45%) for 303 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while also adding 49 yards rushing and two TDs on the ground.
Jack Baldwin was his top receiver and proved to be a constant threat to the Mount Airy secondary. The senior receiver hauled in seven catches for a game-high 245 yards and two touchdowns, inclduing the game-winning score on an 89-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter.
Mount Airy struggled with injuries as both starting quarterback Holden Poindexter and backup quarterback/wide receiver/free safety Zeb Stroup went down in the second half. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Dalton Nance came in as the emergency QB for the final two drives.
Nance scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 55-yard punt return in the first quarter. Pine Lake Prep’s coverage team thought the ball had been downed, but the whistle was never blown. Nance scooped it up and snuck past the unsuspecting Pride defenders for the score to give the Granite Bears a 7-0 lead with 4:35 left in the first quarter.
Pine Lake Prep answered on the ensuing drive, going 72 yards in 11 plays. Garrido punched it in from 2 yards out to cut the deficit to 7-6 with 20 seconds left in the opening period.
The Pride scored again on the following possession, twice converting on fourth downs with a 12-yard pass from Garrido to Baldwin and a 15-yard touchdown run by Garrido.
Mount Airy promptly responded with a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Poindexter converted on fourth down with a 17-yard run, then went over the top to Stroup for a 30-yard TD pass to tie the game at 14-14 with 54.6 seconds left in the half.
It seemed like the Bears had momentum going into the break, but then Garrido went deep to Baldwin for a 70-yard gain down to the Mount Airy 5-yard line on the first play of the drive. The Bears’ defense held the Pride to no gain on the next play, then a loss of eight on second down and incomplete pass on third down to force fourth and goal from the 15-yard line with 4.5 seconds remaining.
That’s when Garrido worked his magic. In Houdini-like fashion, he circled around the pass rush, then threw a bullet across the middle, fitting the ball in between a trio of Mount Airy defenders into the hands of Baldwin for the touchdown. That gave Pine Lake Prep a 21-14 lead at halftime.
After forcing the Bears into a three-and-out to start the second half, the Pride needed just two plays to score on a 44-yard pass from Garrido to Austin Shaw. That gave Pine Lake Prep a 27-14 lead with 9:45 left in the third quarter.
Poindexter’s pass was picked off by Jackson Denny on the following Mount Airy possession, giving the Pride a chance to kill the game off with the ball at the Bears’ 21-yard line. But Mount Airy stood tall and forced a turnover on downs to give the ball back to the offense.
It was on that drive when Poindexter went down with a shoulder injury, which forced the Bears to put Stroup in at QB. Arguably the team’s best athlete, Stroup gave the Bears a new look at QB with strong runs of 10, 9 and 18 yards, and then running back Nathan Nance punched it in from 2 yards out to make it a one-score game again, 27-21 with 33.4 seconds left in the third quarter.
Momentum swung even further in Mount Airy’s favor on the following drive, when Garrido’s pass was batted at the line of scrimmage and picked off by defensive end Deric Dandy. And that’s when the game took another major shift as Stroup went down with a knee injury. It took roughly half an hour before they finally got him off the field, as he was sent off with well wishes from both sets of fans.
After the long delay, Mount Airy came out with an entirely new look, going from a pistol offense to a three-back wishbone formation, with Dalton Nance taking snaps under center. A 1-yard run by Nathan Nance and a 7-yard run by Tyler Mason set up a crucial fourth and 3. The Bears got the yards they needed and then some, as Mason took it 23 yards all the way into the end zone to tie the game at 27-27. With Dalton Nance in to hold, the PAT was missed, keeping it a tie game.
With the long pause in the game, one might have suspected Pine Lake Prep’s offense to come out a little rusty. Instead, the Pride scored in two plays, as Garrido connected with Baldwin on a hitch route, and Baldwin broke the tackle, streaking down the sideline for the 89-yard score. That made it 33-27 with 6:18 left to play.
Mount Airy started the ensuing drive promisingly, as Dalton Nance ripped off a 13-yard run. But back-to-back losses on first and second down put them in a big hole. A 9-yard rush by Nathan Nance made it fourth and 12. The Bears decided to break tendency and run a well-timed pass play. William Mayfield got in behind the defense with a couple of steps on his defender, and Nance’s throw was almost perfect, but Mayfield couldn’t quite haul in the diving catch.
The play resulted in a turnover on downs at the Mount Airy 46, and Pine Lake Prep was able to run out the clock, thanks to an 18-yard rush on third down by Garrido.
Next up, the Pride (8-0, 6-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) will travel to face East Surry in the second round. The Cardinals (7-1, 5-0 Northwest 1A) beat Mount Airy 17-10 in the regular season finale and won their first-round game, 62-6 over North Moore.
The Bears end their season with a 4-3 overall record.