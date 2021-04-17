Cardinals tame Mustangs in 62-6 win

Cardinal linebacker Kaleb Tilley (36) blocks North Moore’s only PAT attempt in Friday’s game.
A flock of Cardinal defenders overwhelm a Mustang running back.
East Surry sophomore Stephen Brantley (24) was a touchback machine for the Cardinals in Friday’s 62-6 win over North Moore.
Folger Boaz completed a career-high 22 passes in his first playoff win as East Surry’s starting quarterback.
Derek Sutterby (81) split the uprights seven times in Friday’s win over North Moore.
East Surry’s Benji Gosnell (6) makes a red zone catch over the outstretched hand of a North Moore defender.
Luke Bullington (23) hits an open hole created by Mackenzie Baker (67) and the Fat Cowboys.
PILOT MOUNTAIN — North Moore’s season is no more after running into the defending 1AA State Champion East Surry.
The Mustangs’ methodical offense slowed the game down and prevented East Surry from scoring for long stretches in the first half. However, the Cardinals (7-1) offense was patient and took advantage of its red zone opportunities.
East Surry’s defense forced four turnovers that all set up Cardinal touchdowns. East’s D also held North Moore to just six first downs as the Cardinals went on to win 62-6.
The 62-6 win ties the school record for points scored in a playoff game and sets a new school record for a playoff margin of victory (56).
“I thought we came out and did well,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “They (North Moore) run an offense that chews a lot of clock, and it’s easy to get frustrated on that. I thought our guys handled that well.
“We turned them over a few times and we got to work on some things tonight that we wanted to work on that will help us be better off in the playoffs.”
North Moore made it to the postseason behind its ground game. The Mustangs (4-4) averaged just under 250 yards rushing per game coming into Friday’s playoff game. North even recorded 602 yards rushing on 39 carries against Chatham Central on April 8.
Against East, North Moore was held to 131 yards rushing on 39 carries. The Mustangs only had 41 total yards and two first downs through the first two quarters.
East’s solid defense made its presence felt early on. On North Moore’s third play from scrimmage, Cardinal senior Kaleb Tilley recovered a fumble inside the Mustangs’ 20-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Folger Boaz connected with Benji Gosnell for the first of eight Cardinal touchdowns.
Tilley went on to record a sack, block a PAT and score a defensive touchdown off a fumble recovery. East’s two other fumble recoveries came from Mark Peeples and Joshua Parker, the latter of which came of a fumble forced by Derek Sutterby.
East Surry went the opposite route of North Moore, which completed just one pass in Friday’s game, by putting the ball in the air on almost every first-half offensive snap. Boaz completed a career-high 22 passes on a career-best completion percentage (.688) for 341 yards and three touchdowns through three quarters.
Two receivers, Benji Gosnell and Layton Allen, each had 100-yard games. Gosnell caught seven passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Allen had 107 yards on six catches.
Boaz also connected with two other receivers as sophomore QB eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark against the Mustangs; Carson Hawks had five receptions for 38 yards and Tye Needham hauled in four receptions for 70 yards and touchdown. Hawks threw two passes in as many attempts in the second half, with passes going to Hiatt and Tristan Harless.
Despite scoring five rushing touchdowns, East Surry was held to its lowest rushing total of the season with 92 total yards. Trey Armstrong led the team with a career-high 72 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Boaz, Luke Bullington and Luke Bowman also had one rushing TD each.
Prepping for Pine Lake
Friday’s win sends East Surry to the Elite Eight for the fourth-consecutive season.
“I’m pleased with our performance, but we still have a lot that we can be better at,” Lowman said. “We challenge our guys to get better each week. To us, no offense to anyone, it’s not about who we’re playing it’s about how we play.”
The Cardinals host undefeated Pine Lake Prep (8-0) next week where the winner advances to the West Regional Final. No. 3 Pine Lake Prep defeated No. 6 Mount Airy 33-27 in the opening round of the playoffs.
No. 2 East Surry will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs since No. 1 North Stanly had to forfeit its first round game.
Scoring
North Moore – 0, 0, 6, 0 = 6
East Surry – 13, 14, 28, 7 = 62
1Q
9:40 ESHS 6-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Benji Gosnell 19-yard TD reception, PAT no good
1:38 ESHS 13-0 – Luke Bullington 6-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT
2Q
1:02 ESHS 20-0 – Folger Boaz 5-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT
0:06 ESHS 27-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Tye Needham 18-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT
3Q
10:30 NMHS 27-6 – James Ross 10-yard rush TD, PAT blocked by Kaleb Tilley
8:16 ESHS 34-6 – Folger Boaz pass to Benji Gosnell 12-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT
7:58 ESHS 41-6 – Kaleb Tilley fumble recovery for a TD
3:57 ESHS 48-6 – Trey Armstrong 15-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT
1:24 ESHS 55-6 – Trey Armstrong 20-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT
4Q
9:00 ESHS 62-6 – Luke Bowman 6-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT
