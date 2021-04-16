Cardinal tennis splits NW1A matches

April 15, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry senior Jacob Haywood lays out to hit a one-handed backhand.

<p>East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger came back from a first-set loss to defeat Bishop McGuinness’ No. 1 seed.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger came back from a first-set loss to defeat Bishop McGuinness’ No. 1 seed.

<p>East Surry senior Lee Knight hits a forehand in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry senior Lee Knight hits a forehand in the No. 3 singles match.

<p>Lefty Levi Watson warms up against his No. 2 singles opponent.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lefty Levi Watson warms up against his No. 2 singles opponent.

<p>East Surry’s Kade Talton dashes across the court to keep a rally alive.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry’s Kade Talton dashes across the court to keep a rally alive.

<p>Noah Hopkins follows through on his backhand in the No. 5 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Noah Hopkins follows through on his backhand in the No. 5 singles match.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry earned its first win of the 2021 season by defeating South Stokes 9-0 on April 14.

The Cardinals finished 1-2 on the week with the win over South and two losses to Northwest 1A Conference leader Bishop McGuinness.

Wednesday’s match against South served as East Surry’s Senior Night. The team honored two seniors, Lee Knight and Jacob Haywood, who both earned wins in singles as well as doubles that night.

Knight defeated Nick Heavener 6-1, 6-3 in No. 4 singles, and Haywood beat Ceaser Caro 7-5, 6-2 in No. 6 singles.

The only other upperclassmen in East Surry’s starting six is No. 1 seed Cooper Motsinger. Motsinger, a junior, defeated Wyatt Simmons 6-0, 6-0.

East Surry’s remaining three starters for the match were freshmen. Levi Watson defeated Grant Wilson 6-3, 6-2 in No. 2 singles, Kade Talton earned a double-bagel (6-0, 6-0) win over TJ Mendenhall and Noah Hopkins won a second-set tiebreaker to take the No. 5 singles match 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

In doubles, Watson and Talton teamed up to win the No. 1 match 8-2. Motsinger and Haywood won the No. 2 doubles match 8-3, and Knight and Kevin Blakeney won 8-2 in No. 3 doubles.

vs. Bishop McGuinness

After coming up short in Kernersville on Monday, East Surry hosted Bishop McGuinness Thursday for their second matchup of the week.

The Villains are unbeaten in NW1A competition and picked up the win over East 8-1.

East Surry’s only win came in the No. 1 singles match. Motsinger lost his first set 1-6, but came back and took the second 6-4. Motsinger and Bishop’s Bobby Peters battled in a close third-set tiebreaker, but it was the Cardinal junior that emerged victorious, 10-8.

Watson and Bishop’s Grant Williams went back and forth in the No. 2 singles match. It was the duo’s second time playing each other that week, and the result was the same each time. Williams won 6-4, 7-5.

The remaining singles matches finished heavily in the favor of the Villains: No. 3 Timothy Hackman defeated Talton 6-1, 6-2, No. 4 Josh Hanflick defeated Knight 6-1, 6-1, No. 5 Connor Whalen defeated Hopkins 6-2, 6-1 and Evan Sturgill defeated Haywood 6-2, 6-0.

Talton and Knight played No. 1 doubles and came up short, 8-1, while Motsinger and Haywood dropped the No. 2 doubles match 8-4.

Watson and Lupe Chavez pushed Whalen and Arrington Culbertson to the edge in No. 3 doubles. However, the Villain pair won 9-7.

East Surry returns to the courts April 19 to host Mount Airy.