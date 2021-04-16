East Surry honors trio of soccer seniors

By Cory Smith

Charity Rosenhauer is honored during East Surry’s senior night.

Cory Smith | The News

Emma Hutchens is honored during East Surry's senior night.

Cory Smith | The News

Emma Hutchens is honored during East Surry’s senior night.

Cory Smith | The News

Riley Hopkins is honored during East Surry's senior night.

Cory Smith | The News

Riley Hopkins is honored during East Surry’s senior night.

Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry honored three senior soccer players during halftime of Thursday’s match against South Stokes.

The three seniors were Charity Rosenhauer, Riley Hopkins and Emma Hutchens.

Coach William Hart had the following to say about the seniors:

“Charity has been here for four years and is a legacy behind her older sister. She’s been great to work with and was an absolute pleasure to have around.”

“Emma has been just a workhorse for our team. She’s very coachable. I loved having her for these three years.”

“Riley joined the team last year during the COVID-shortened season. She’s been nothing but a joy to have. Nobody works harder in all of East Surry athletics than Riley Hopkins. She’s come so far in two years she’s been on the team.”

East Surry dropped its senior night game against South Stokes. The Cardinals are back in action April 19 at Bishop McGuinness.

