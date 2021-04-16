Snow, Atkins sign with Surry Community

Surry Central seniors Megan Atkins (left) and Kaylee Snow recently signed to play softball with Surry Community College.

Megan Atkins and Kaylee Snow are joined by their families after signing their National Letters of Intent.

Megan Atkins (front left) and Kaylee Snow (front right) pose with Surry Community College softball coach Blaine Bullington and Surry Central softball coach Joel Jones.

Megan Atkins and Kaylee Snow with fellow members of the Golden Eagles softball team.

Atkins

Snow

DOBSON — Two Surry Central seniors recently signed National Letters of Intent to extend their softball careers for at least two more years.

Kaylee Snow and Megan Atkins have played softball as long as they can remember, and the longtime teammates – in both school and travel ball – have been by the other’s side throughout their softball journeys. So, it was only appropriate that the duo sign their National Junior College Athletic Association NLI’s simultaneously.

Snow and Atkins will continue their academic and athletic careers with Surry Community College in the fall.

“I think it’s kind of a big deal because we’ve been playing our whole lives,” said Atkins, with Snow by her side nodding in agreement. “It’s an honor to play two more years at Surry.”

Surry Central is surging on the softball field right now, and Snow and Atkins play a big role in the team’s success. The Eagles sit at 7-2 and have won six of their last seven games. In that time, Central has outscored opponents 79-20 in that span.

Snow leads the team with 12 RBIs, has a team-high four triples and is one of four players to hit a home run this season. She and Atkins have each scored 13 runs, and Atkins has done so in just 17 at-bats.

Atkins is second on the team in put-outs with 23 and has 23 strikeouts as one of Central’s two main pitchers.

“They’ve meant a lot to this program here at Surry Central,” said coach Joel Jones. “They’re good kids. It’s a pleasure to see them get this opportunity and hopefully they’ll both be able to go on and play at a four-year school if that’s what they want to do.”

Snow and Atkins have been with Jones much longer than his two seasons as Surry Central’s head coach. He’s watched them grow as players and young women, and said it felt great to see them continuing their careers.

With less than half their senior season left to play, the girls have a four-year varsity record of 32-26. Central was 2-0 in the 2020 season when it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Snow and Atkins have been part of two conference tournament championship teams. Surry Central won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Tournament Championship in both 2018 and 2019, then there was no tournament in 2020. The Eagles have also made the 2A state playoffs in 2018 and 2019.

Jones hopes the girls can keep getting better each game in order to reach the playoffs once again.

“For them, I hope they continue doing well and continue being good teammates,” Jones said. “They’re communicating well and coming together as a group and as a team. Everybody contributes and they’re all used to each other now.”

Both girls thanked their families and coaches for supporting them every step of the way. Atkins also extended thanks to Travis and Tealisha Shreve, who both attended the signing.

“I started pitching when I was like four and it was because of them,” Atkins said.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith