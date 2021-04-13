Elias nets four goals in Greyhound win

April 13, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

North Surry defeats Surry Central 4-0

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry freshman Kimberly Elias (42) scored all four goals in the Greyhounds’ 4-0 win over Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Wendy Cantor (10) and North Surry’s Weatherly Reeves (17) fight for a 50-50 ball.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Wendy Cantor (10) and North Surry’s Weatherly Reeves (17) fight for a 50-50 ball.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (51) and Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) collide as both girls have the same idea.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire (51) and Surry Central’s Ashley Santamaria (4) collide as both girls have the same idea.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Joricza Ramirez takes a corner kick in the first half of Monday’s match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s Joricza Ramirez takes a corner kick in the first half of Monday’s match.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>North Surry’s Isabel Delfin pushes into the Surry Central third.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Isabel Delfin pushes into the Surry Central third.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Dafne Salgado takes a free kick for the Golden Eagles.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Dafne Salgado takes a free kick for the Golden Eagles.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry rebounded from back-to-back losses by defeating Surry Central 4-0 on Monday.

Greyhound freshman Kimberly Elias completed a hat trick in the first half before adding an additional goal in the second. North Surry’s first goal came on its first shot of the evening.

“We came out a little flat tonight,” said North Surry coach Eric Jessup. “But when Kimberly scored that first goal, we seemed to come alive a little bit.”

Elias’ goal was followed by more Greyhounds shots. Her powerful boot made her a threat even when 25 yards out. Combining this with attacks from speedy forwards Cynthia Chaire and Callie Allen put lots of pressure on the Eagles’ defense.

However, keeper Leticia Valenzuela and the Golden Eagle back line kept the goal clean for most of the first half after the score in the fifth minute.

“I don’t think the final score really reflects how well the defense played, especially considering how little experience is back there,” said Central coach Adan Garcia. “Only one of the players on the back line has experience on defense and that’s Martha [Antunez].”

Valenzuela and Antunez are the only two seniors on a very young Surry Central team. The 14-player roster consists of two seniors, two juniors, eight sophomores and two freshmen.

“My girls have just been growing every game,” Garcia said. “If this were a normal season, I feel like we might be somewhere different. But everyone is dealing with their own struggles. I’m just happy to have a group that’s so eager to learn.”

Surry Central spent time in North Surry’s defensive third, but couldn’t convert. Sophomore forward Wendy Cantor broke free of the Hounds’ defense in the 17th minute to face a one-on-one with Greyhound keeper Hailey Smith. Smith left her line to challenge the shot and eventually came away with the ball.

“Hailey has improved just leaps and bounds,” Jessup said. “She got a shutout tonight. I mean, she’s really come along.”

North stayed pressed up into Surry Central territory most of the game. Weatherly Reeves played the top of the diamond on defense and took almost every throw-in for the Lady Greyhounds.

“Weatherly Reeves was all over the field for us,” Jessup said. “That girl’s got more stamina than anyone I’ve ever seen. She’s what I call a workhorse for our team.”

The Greyhounds had a few shots land just outside the frame or hit the posts. Chaire nearly had a few goals herself, but was a few feet off each time.

After numerous close calls, Elias scored North’s second goal of the match in the 33rd minute. The goal came after a Reeves throw-in bounced around the Eagles’ defense before popping out at the top of the 18. The left-footed Elias capitalized and put one past Valenzuela.

Elias completed a hat trick by scoring her third goal with just 57 seconds left in the first half. She added a fourth in the second half for good measure.

Both Jessup and Garcia said they were happy with the effort their teams’ displayed against each other.

Surry Central looks to bounce back against Walkertown on April 14. North Surry’s next match is April 15 against undefeated Atkins.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports