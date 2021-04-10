Perseverance always wins

April 10, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

Greyhounds win fourth-straight game

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Ryan Simmons (5) brushes off a Carver defender in Saturday’s game.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>North Surry senior Tanner Woods (7) scored two touchdowns in his final game as a Greyhound.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

North Surry senior Tanner Woods (7) scored two touchdowns in his final game as a Greyhound.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Talan Vernon (15) racked up 67 yards rushing on nine carries for North Surry against Carver.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Talan Vernon (15) racked up 67 yards rushing on nine carries for North Surry against Carver.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>North Surry defenders gang up on a Carver running back.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

North Surry defenders gang up on a Carver running back.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Jake Simmons (9) increased the Greyhound freshman rushing record to 775 yards with a 77-yard performance against Carver.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Jake Simmons (9) increased the Greyhound freshman rushing record to 775 yards with a 77-yard performance against Carver.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

WINSTON-SALEM — North Surry capped off the 2020-21 football season by winning a 42-8 win over Carver.

The Western Piedmont 2A Conference finale against the Yellowjackets was originally scheduled for Friday night in Toast. A few inches of rain and some untimely hail moved the game to Carver with an 11:00 a.m. kickoff time on Saturday.

The Greyhounds made history by defeating Carver in the varsity program’s first Saturday morning game. North Surry football historian Tyler Beamer reported that the JV team did play a Saturday morning game against East Surry in 2004.

After starting the season 0-3, Saturday’s win marks North Surry’s fourth consecutive win.

“We actually clicked in all three phases for the first time all year,” said North Surry coach Patrick Taylor. “We heard all the chatter and people saying North Surry is a mess. Then you win four-straight, and your middle school team beat everybody in county and only lost to 4A Watauga. If you look at our eighth graders coming up and then you look at all these young guys we have now, the future is really bright.”

Taylor said earlier in the year that this was the best locker room he’s coached in 19 years. He said this is due to the incredible senior leadership and the younger players’ willingness to learn.

“There was so much right with this day,” Taylor said. “We have all the puzzle pieces in front of us. These kids have bought in to unity over self. We now have a story to tell, and the chapters in the book haven’t been written. Hats off to those seniors that allowed us to do that.

North Surry officially honored seniors against Atkins on April 5, but the coaching staff wanted to reward them again against Carver by getting them involved in different areas of the game.

Senior defender Ty Montgomery, who has lined up at a wide range of positions to help with injuries, caught a 31-yard pass and then rushed four times for 18 yards. His broke into the end zone on his fourth rush.

Riley Jenkins, another defensive standout, punched in a few 2-point conversions, while Tanner Woods hauled in two touchdowns. These were just a few examples.

North Surry scored all 42 of its points before Carver eventually scored in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore receiver Jahreece Lynch scored North Surry’s first touchdown on a 42-yard punt return in the first quarter. Lynch finished the game with four catches for 142 yards as well as a receiving touchdown.

Throwing those three touchdowns to Woods and Lynch was sophomore QB Aaron Mauck. Mauck completed 8-of-10 passes for 231 yards and of course the three TDs.

Mauck didn’t take reps at quarterback until halftime of the Hounds’ week three game against Forbush. He finishes the season with 40 completions for 719 yards passing and 11 touchdowns in just 18 quarters of action.

In addition to Montgomery’s rushing TD, freshman Jake Simmons added another score to his sensational freshman season. Simmons broke the North Surry school record for yards rushing by a freshman against Atkins. His nine carries for 77 yards brought the new record up to 746 yards.

Talon Vernon added nine carries for 67 to round out North’s 393 yards of offense.

North Surry finished the season with 41 players on the roster, and 29 of the 41 are freshmen and sophomores. This, combined with the talented group of Hounds currently in seventh and eighth grade, has Taylor more than excited for the future.

“If we all stay together, and people continue to buy in like they already have, there is going to be a level of domination and a reckoning not seen in this county since the 1990s,” Taylor said.

North Surry finishes the season in third place out of eight teams in the WPAC. North and Surry Central both have 4-3 records, but the Greyhounds hold the tiebreaker.

Walkertown (4-0) and Forbush (6-0) took the top two spots in the conference. Both finished undefeated because the game scheduled against each other was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports