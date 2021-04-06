Granite Bears, Cards compete at Pine Knolls

April 6, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Mattie Noonkester finished with the top girls score in Monday’s meet.

<p>Mount Airy’s Kayden Jenkins competes at Pine Knolls Golf Course in Kernersville.</p> <p>Submitted Photo</p>

Mount Airy’s Kayden Jenkins competes at Pine Knolls Golf Course in Kernersville.

<p>East Surry’s Chase Harris tied for third in Monday’s Northwest 1A Conference Meet.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Chase Harris tied for third in Monday’s Northwest 1A Conference Meet.

<p>East Surry’s Bradley Davis putts at Pilot Knob Park Country Club earlier this season.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Bradley Davis putts at Pilot Knob Park Country Club earlier this season.

KERNERSVILLE — East Surry took home a pair of victories in the girls and boys Northwest 1A Conference meets on Monday.

The meet was limited to three teams and was contested at Bishop McGuinness’ home course of Pine Knolls in Kernersville. The Villains hosted East Surry and Mount Airy just one week removed from battling the Granite Bears at Cross Creek Country Club.

Mount Airy’s Mattie Noonkester had the lowest individual score for the girls. Noonkester finished with 45 strokes, followed by East Surry’s Carly Bullington and Emma Hutchens tied for second with Bishop’s Grace Neilmann at 52.

East Surry won with a score of 158. Mount Airy was next at 165 and was followed by Bishop at 169.

Full girls results

East Surry (158): Carly Bullington 52, Emma Hutchens 52, Dasia Lambert 54, Courtney Brown 59, Abby Bruce 62

Mount Airy (165): Mattie Noonkester 45, Kayden Jenkins 57

Bishop McGuinness (169): Grace Neilmann 52, Mia Brazeau 56, Saddie Wall 61, Emelia Alred 62

East Surry’s boys team had golfers finish first and tied for third individually. Bradley Davis finished placed first with a score of 34, or two under par for the course. Chase Harris and Anderson Badgett tied for third place with an even par score of 36.

Bishop McGuinness’ Daniel Jones took second place with a score of 35 (-1).

Full boys results

East Surry (146): Bradley Davis 34, Chase Harris 36, Anderson Badgett 36, Jace Goldbach 40, Hall Carson 55

Bishop McGuinness (160): Daniel Jones 35, Sam Haggas 38, Tyler Pesavento 43, Thomas Fries 44, Scott Craven 45

Mount Airy (182): Eli Morrison 42, Brooks Sizemore 43, Mason Varney 48, Chapman Lott 49, James Marion 53

