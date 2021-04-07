North Surry tennis breaks into win column vs. Walkertown

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>Nathan Lattimore prepares to attack in the No. 4 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Caleb Doss keeps a rally alive with his backhand.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Connor Nichols picked up a 6-1, 6-4 win in the No. 1 singles match against Walkertown.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>North Surry’s Holdin Hall charges the net in the No. 5 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry picked up its first win of the boys’ tennis season on Tuesday by defeating Walkertown 7-2.

The visiting Wolfpack only had five players and had to forfeit the No. 6 singles match and the No. 3 doubles match. Even without two forfeits, the Greyhounds would’ve won the overall match by taking three singles and two doubles matches.

No. 5 seed Holdin Hall got things started with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Walkertown’s Christian Diaz. Hall’s first set victory was the only 6-0 set in all of singles. Hall trailed 0-1 in the second set, but won the next five games before ultimately winning it 6-2.

North’s No. 3 seed McKinley Nixon came close to sweeping his opponent in the first set, winning 6-1. The Greyhound senior went up 4-1 in the second set before facing heavy resistance. Nixon’s lead dropped to just a game, but he pulled out the win 6-4.

Like Nixon, North Surry’s No. 1 seed Connor Nichols won by a score of 6-1, 6-4. Walkertown’s James Brown briefly took the lead in the second set before Nichols took over.

Caleb Doss and Nathan Lattimore fought hard but came up short in singles. Doss dropped the No. 2 singles match 4-6, 5-7, and Lattimore was defeated 2-6, 2-6 in the No. 4 spot.

Doss got revenge on his singles opponent in doubles, when he teamed with Nichols to take on Walkertown’s top two players in No. 1 doubles. Doss and Nichols won the pro set match 8-3.

Nixon and Hall each picked up another win in doubles as part of North’s No. 2 doubles team. The duo defeated Walkertown 8-4.

North Surry continues conference play on Thursday at West Stokes.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith