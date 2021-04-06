Fighting for their family: Hounds win third straight after 0-3 start

North Surry senior Ty Montgomery blocks an Atkins field goal attempt.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
A pack of Greyhound defenders stop an Atkins player short of a first down.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Matthew Senter (28) forces a second half fumble that was recovered by the Greyhounds.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Greyhound running back Jake Simmons (9) broke the North Surry freshman record for yards rushing in a season in just his sixth varsity game.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Coach Patrick Taylor and the North Surry football team have won three-straight games after an 0-3 start to the 2021 season.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Ryan Simmons sacks Atkins’ quarterback to bring new life to the North Surry sideline.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry overcame a slow start on Monday to defeat Atkins 27-14.
The game vs. Atkins had been postponed from the previous Thursday. The rare edition of Monday night high school football also served as North’s Homecoming and Senior Night.
Monday’s win marks the Greyhounds’ third-straight victory after starting the season 0-3.
“Hats off to coach David Hamlin,” said North Surry coach Patrick Taylor. “I’ll tell you what, that’s the best Atkins football team that we’ve played in years. They have gotten better every game. Every week we follow them, and they’ve just continued to improve. He’s done a great job with that team.”
Though Atkins is winless on the season, Taylor warned his players not to sleep on the Camels. He said the Greyhounds we were an 0-3 football team not long ago and people didn’t take them seriously, but look at them now.
Just as North Surry (3-3) overcame a slow start to the season, the Hounds had to fight through adversity in Monday’s game. North led 14-6 at the half thanks to a late touchdown pass from Aaron Mauck to Jahreece Lynch, but the Greyhound coaching staff wasn’t at all satisfied with the team’s performance.
“We just weren’t where we wanted to be in everything that we needed to do,” Taylor said. “We’ve talked with the team all week about how these seniors have sacrificed for them…and we want to send these seniors off with a win on Senior Night.”
Taylor likened the 10-day layoff to an eight-hour layover after a red eye flight. The Hounds gave up big plays due to tackling troubles, came up empty on three first-half drives and played flat for much of the first two quarters.
After a fiery halftime discussion, North emerged from the locker room with a new attitude and a different level of intensity. The turning point was a sack by junior Ryan Simmons, wearing the No. 5 jersey in honor of the late Nic Rodriguez, on Atkins’ opening drive of the second half. The electrifying tackle echoed throughout Charlie Atkins Stadium.
North took advantage of a bad snap to takeover deep in Atkins territory. The Greyhounds capped off a three-play drive with Mauck’s third passing TD of the night, and his second to Lynch. This led to North Surry taking a 20-6 lead.
The Greyhound defense held Atkins to just 57 yards of offense in the second half after the Camels threw for 141 yards in the first. In the second half, Lynch recorded an interception that he then took 40 yards to the end zone, Ty Montgomery recovered a fumble and Simmons and Garrett Shore each recorded sacks (in addition to Riley Jenkins’ two first-half sacks).
Taylor highlighted the play of young men such as Jared Hiatt and Talen Vernon, who both began the year on JV, as catalysts for the win. Hiatt caught his first touchdown in the first quarter, and Vernon was a lockdown cornerback on defense.
“Our seniors have propelled us into maturing faster as football players because of their leadership,” Taylor said. “We’ve been able to do some things in a year that everybody said ‘Well, it’s just going to be one of those years.’ We’re still doing some pretty special things because of those seniors.”
Another star performance from a young player could be seen in the running game. Freshman running back Jake Simmons broke a school record in Monday’s game by finishing with 30 carries for 158 yards. North Surry football historian Tyler Beamer reported that Simmons now holds the record for rushing yards in a season by a freshman. Simmons broke the mark set by Cecil Webster in 1997.
Webster set the record in 11 games, while Simmons only needed six.
In addition to Simmons’ 158 yards rushing, North Surry sophomore QB racked up 112 yards passing and three touchdowns: two to Lynch and one to Hiatt. Lynch led the team with three catches for 81 yards, followed by Tanner Woods with two catches for nine yards and Hiatt with one catch for 24 yards.
Getting the win on Senior Night to bring North to .500 made Taylor extremely proud of the work his team has put in this season.
“You just see what the seniors have done with these young kids and you’re seeing the impact right now,” Taylor said. “It’s only going to get better next week. We have to clean a lot of stuff up, but we have got to get ready for Carver.”
“The biggest thing about this senior class is that they are a picture of how society can work. Over the last 12 months, we’ve had all kinds of turmoil in and out and we read it in the news. We don’t know our neighbors. Those guys took it upon themselves to make friends with those freshman, sophomores and juniors and they made it work as a team and a family. They don’t care who gets the credit. They just want to do something for the guy beside them.”
North Surry concludes the regular season by hosting Carver (1-5) on April 9.
Scoring
North Surry – 6, 8, 6, 7 = 27
Atkins – 0, 6, 0, 8 = 14
1Q
4:24 NSHS 6-0 – Aaron Mauck pass to Jared Hiatt 24-yard TD reception, PAT no good
2Q
2:28 AHS 6-6 – Jonathan Haggler pass to Jalente Edwards 47-yard TD reception, PAT no good
0:38 NSHS 14-6 – Aaron Mauck pass to Jahreece Lynch 43-yard TD reception, Jake Simmons 2-point conversion
3Q
7:34 NSHS 20-6 – Aaron Mauck pass to Jahreece Lynch 28-yard TD reception, 2-point conversion no good
4Q
10:43 NSHS 27-6 – Jahreece Lynch interception of Chris Collins returned 40 yards for a TD, Jovani Flores PAT
4:14 AHS 6-6 – Jonathan Haggler pass to Cameron Glenn 16-yard TD reception, successful 2-point conversion
