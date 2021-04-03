Cardinals soar to 57-8 win, advance to NW1A Championship

April 3, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Tye Needham (20) snatches one of his two interceptions against South Stokes.

<p>East Surry sophomore Gavin Atkins (56) scoops up a South Stokes fumble and runs it into the end zone.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

East Surry sophomore Gavin Atkins (56) scoops up a South Stokes fumble and runs it into the end zone.

<p>One-man wrecking crew Mackenzie Baker (67) bulldozes his way up the field on an East Surry trick play.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

One-man wrecking crew Mackenzie Baker (67) bulldozes his way up the field on an East Surry trick play.

<p>The Cardinal defense halts South Stokes on a rush attempt.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

The Cardinal defense halts South Stokes on a rush attempt.

<p>East Surry’s Benji Gosnell hauled in four catches for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns against South Stokes.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Benji Gosnell hauled in four catches for a career-high 145 yards and two touchdowns against South Stokes.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry completed a clean sweep of Stokes County’s 1A schools last week by defeating South Stokes 57-8 on Friday.

The game marked David H. Diamont’s return to the stadium that now bears his name. Diamont coached East Surry to 252 wins in a career that spanned 1977-1989, then 1999-2017. The Hall of Fame coach spent time at Mount Airy High and is now in his second season as South Stokes’ head coach.

Diamont won his 300th career game earlier this season.

East’s win over South Stokes came just three days after the Cardinal offense set season highs in completed passes, completion percentage, total yards passing and passing touchdowns. Numerous Cardinal players also set career highs in the win over the Vikings on March 26.

East Surry (5-1) built off the win over North and took it one step further against South. Sophomore quarterback Folger Boaz finished 14-of-22 to set a new career high of 364 yards passing and five touchdowns. He joins his older brother Jefferson (‘20) as the only players in East Surry history to throw for at least 300 yards in a game.

Junior receiver Layton Allen set a career high against North Stokes with 169 yards receiving. It was fellow junior Benji Gosnell’s turn to set a career high on Friday, as the Ohio State-commit grabbed four receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Boaz connected with three other receivers for big yardage in the win. Carson Hawks had four catches for 73 yards and a season-high two touchdowns, Allen grabbed three receptions for 97 yards and Tye Needham had three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals rushed for 102 yards to round out the team’s 466 yards of total offense.

Senior Luke Bullington was East’s leading rusher for the sixth-straight game with eight carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Bullington’s 13 rushing TDs are tied for second in the 1A division and tied for seventh in the state overall.

Luke Bowman added three carries for 23 yards, Boaz rushed twice for 31 yards and Gosnell had a one-yard carry to round out 102 yards rushing.

Defensively, East Surry held South scoreless through three quarters before the Sauras’ Johnny Dotson scored on a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Needham had two interceptions as well as a pass break up that led to a Bowman interception.

East Surry scored one defensive touchdown. In the second quarter, sophomore Kyle Zinn forced a fumble that was picked up and scored by fellow sophomore Gavin Atkins.

Senior placekicker Derek Sutterby finished 7-for-7 on PATs

East Surry will compete for the Northwest 1A Conference Championship at Mount Airy (4-1) on April 9.

Scoring

South Stokes – 0, 0, 0, 8 = 8

East Surry – 35, 14, 8, 0 = 57

1Q

10:25 ESHS 7-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Carson Hawks 8-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT

9:25 ESHS 14-0 – Luke Bullington 5-yard rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT

6:54 ESHS 21-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Benji Gosnell 55-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT

3:08 ESHS 28-0 – Kyle Zinn forces South Stokes fumble, Gavin Atkins recovers and scores the TD, Derek Sutterby PAT

0:15 ESHS 35-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Tye Needham 41-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT

2Q

2:45 ESHS 42-0 –Luke Bullington rush TD, Derek Sutterby PAT

0:15 ESHS 49-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Benji Gosnell 31-yard TD reception, Derek Sutterby PAT

3Q

1:00 ESHS 57-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Carson Hawks 49-yard TD reception, Tye Needham 2-point conversion

4Q

2:00 SSHS 57-8 – Johnny Dotson 6-yard rush TD, Tyler Patterson 2-point conversion

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports