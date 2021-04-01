Local golfers compete at three different courses

April 1, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Marlie Easter reacts to her drive.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>East Surry’s Chase Harris had the lowest score of all three boys teams copmetting at Pilot Knob Park.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Chase Harris had the lowest score of all three boys teams copmetting at Pilot Knob Park.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>East Surry’s Claire Hardy chips out of the rough.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry’s Claire Hardy chips out of the rough.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Anderson Badgett helped the East Surry boys to a team victory on Monday.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Anderson Badgett helped the East Surry boys to a team victory on Monday.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Local golf teams in the Northwest 1A and Western Piedmont 2A Conferences were active this week.

Three golf matches were held on Monday, March 29. Mount Airy hosted Bishop McGuinness at Cross Creek Country Club, East Surry hosted both North and South Stokes at Pilot Knob Park, and North Surry hosted Surry Central, West Stokes and Atkins at Mount Airy Country Club.

Teams were made up of the four top individual scores for each school.

Mount Airy and Bishop McGuinness @ Cross Creek

1. Bishop Boys 163

Sam Haggas 38

Josh Fisher 40

Daniel Jones 41

Thomas Markum 44

Scott Craven 51

2. Mount Airy Boys 175

Ethan Watson 39

Eli Morrison 44

Brooks Sizemore 46

James Marion 46

Mason Stone 55

1. Bishop Girls 160

Laney Wessels 41

Mia Brazeau 57

Grace Heilmann 62

Emilia Allred 62

Sadie Wall 63

2. Mount Airy Girls

Maddie Noonkester 42

Kayden Jenkins 57

East Surry, North Stokes and South Stokes @ Pilot Knob Park

1. East Surry Boys 154

Chase Harris 34

Bradley Davis 39

Jace Goldbach 39

Anderson Badgett 42

Austin Reeves 52

2. South Stokes Boys 168

Larson Gallimore 37

Noah Sparks 42

Jake Tedder 44

Conner Rothrock 45

Keylean Robertson 47

3. North Stokes Boys 236

Matt Edwards 55

Brandon Shemo 57

Lucas Holcomb 62

AJ Sutton 62

*Due to a scoring issue, the PKP Girls’ scores weren’t finalized by the time of publication

Surry Central, North Surry, West Stokes and Atkins @ Mount Airy Country Club

1. Surry Central Boys 183

Adam Hege 42

Reece Hanson 43

Wesley Whitaker 47

Max Lambert 47

Nathan Narehood 54

2. West Stokes 189

Colby Shaw 44

Skylar Roberts 44

Josh Fulk 50

Lukas Sikarskie 51

3. North Surry 212

Janson Huff 49

Isaac Riggs 54

Carson Stanley 54

Aiden Oakley 55

Abram Gammons 60

4. Atkins 247

Individual scores not available