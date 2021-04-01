Mount Airy mauls Bishop 47-0

Bears advance to NW1A Championship

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy quarterback Holden Poindexter drops back to pass in a game against Pisgah earlier this season.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Granite Bear senior Cameron Moore tosses the pigskin to the official after running in a touchdown against South Stokes.

Granite Bear senior Cameron Moore tosses the pigskin to the official after running in a touchdown against South Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

KERNERSVILLE — Mount Airy football competed on a Tuesday for just the third time in 100 seasons this week.

The Bears improved to 4-1 on the season with a 47-0 win over Bishop McGuinness. This marks Mount Airy’s first Tuesday night win according to Bears football historian Doug McDaniel.

Mount Airy’s two previous Tuesday night games ended as losses to Elkin (November 16, 1926 and Leaksville (October 28, 1924).

Quarterback Holden Poindexter finished the night with 200 yards passing on 7-of-10 attempts. The senior threw for two touchdowns and ran for one.

Both of Poindexter’s passing TDs came off big plays. Josh Penn, who had two catches for 71 yards, had a 45-yard TD reception. William Mayfield, who finished with two catches for 97 yards, added an 85-yard TD reception.

Poindexter also completed two passes Dalton Nance for 22 yards and one to Payten Fonville for 10 yards.

The Granite Bears rushed 26 times for 207 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to Poindexter’s rushing TD to open the game, Cameron Moore picked up six carries for 74 yards and a TD and Tyler Mason had seven carries for 76 yards and two TDs.

The remaining rushing touchdown was a 2-yard run from Nathan Nance.

Though Bishop McGuinness held the ball for 29:04 of game time compared to Mount Airy’s 18:56, the Villains (2-4) only managed 60 yards of offense.

Tuesday’s win is No. 749 in school history. It’s also shutout No. 302 for Mount Airy.

The week six win guarantees Mount Airy will have a winning season for the 21st consecutive year.

Mount Airy completes its regular season on April 9 by hosting East Surry (4-1) in the Northwest 1A Conference Championship game.

Scoring

Mount Airy – 14, 20, 13, 0 = 47

Bishop McGuinness – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0

1Q

8:21 MAHS 7-0 – Holden Poindexter 10-yard rush TD, Dylan Tilley PAT

3:02 MAHS 14-0 – Nathan Nance 2-yard rush TD, Dylan Tilley PAT

2Q

9:03 MAHS 21-0 – Holden Poindexter pass to William Mayfield 85-yard TD reception, Dylan Tilley PAT

3:40 MAHS 28-0 – Cameron Moore 12-yard rush TD, Dylan Tilley PAT

0:08 MAHS 34-0 – Holden Poindexter pass to Josh Penn 45-yard TD reception, PAT no good

3Q

9:27 MAHS 40-0 – Tyler Mason 17-yard rush TD, 2-point conversion no good

2:01 MAHS 47-0 – Tyler Mason 8-yard rush TD, Dylan Tilley PAT

