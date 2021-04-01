Local boys soccer stars recognized by NCSCA

April 1, 2021

Mount Airy’s Lopez named 1A All-State

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez (7), seen here leaping for a header against North Moore, was named to the 1A All-State Soccer Team.

Surry Central's Eli Gonzalez resets play against North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Eli Gonzalez resets play against North Surry.

East Surry's Nick Lowery (6) fights for possession against South Stokes.

East Surry’s Nick Lowery (6) fights for possession against South Stokes.

Mount Airy's Carlos Salmeron blocks East Surry's attempt at a through ball.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s Carlos Salmeron blocks East Surry’s attempt at a through ball.

Surry Central's Tino Martinez takes a corner kick for the Eagles against North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Tino Martinez takes a corner kick for the Eagles against North Surry.

East Surry's Jacob Lowe passes in the Cardinals' 2021 season opener against South Stokes.

East Surry’s Jacob Lowe passes in the Cardinals’ 2021 season opener against South Stokes.

Surry Central keeper Johnny Garcia was named to the All-Region team for a second-straight year.

Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central keeper Johnny Garcia was named to the All-Region team for a second-straight year.

North Surry's Edwin Villegas takes a free kick for the Greyhounds against Surry Central.

North Surry’s Edwin Villegas takes a free kick for the Greyhounds against Surry Central.

North Surry keeper Tristen Shore was named to the Western Piedmont 2A All-Conference Squad.

North Surry keeper Tristen Shore was named to the Western Piedmont 2A All-Conference Squad.

End of the year honors for high school boys soccer were recently announced by the Northwest 1A Conference, Western Piedmont 2A Conference and N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.

Both Mount Airy and East Surry compete in the NW1A Conference, while North Surry and Surry Central compete in the WPAC.

Northwest 1A

Mount Airy High School finished the shortened 2021 season with a 9-1-3 overall record. The Granite Bears posted a conference record of 8-0-1 and reached the Sweet 16 of the state playoffs.

The NW1A Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year both came from Mount Airy. Sophomore Elkin Lopez was named Offensive Player of the Year, and senior Carlos Salmeron was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Mount Airy’s Will Hurley and Bishop McGuinness’ Steve West shared Coach of the Year honors for the NW1A.

The full NW1A All-Conference team is listed below:

  • Bishop McGuinness’ Ben Ritzell, Ethan Connor, Michael Herzberger, Oscar Del Rio, Will Stoffel and Yael Guzman
  • East Surry’s Jacob Lowe, Jesus Estrada-Rosjas and Nick Lowery
  • Mount Airy’s Carlos Salmeron (DPOY), Carson Hill, Elkin Lopez (OPOY), Noah Hart, Sergio Garcio and Willy Luna
  • South Stokes’ Elijah Booe and Carson Stanley

Each of the players named to the NW1A All-Conference squad were also given All-Region honors. Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez was the only local player named to the NCSCA 1A All-State Team.

The following players were named NW1A All-Conference Honorable Mentions:

  • Bishop McGuinness’ Jack Foley and John Herzberger
  • East Surry’s Alex Galvan and Juan Caro
  • Mount Airy’s Juan Gomez and Pablo Salmeron
  • South Stokes’ Trey Seagle and Tyler Whitaker

Western Piedmont 2A

North Forsyth High School won the WPAC Championship by going undefeated during the regular season.

Vikings head coach Dan Proctor was named Coach of the Year for leading the team to a 10-1 record. North Forsyth reached the postseason, but lost in the first round.

Senior Rodolfo Hernandez was named WPAC Offensive Player of the Year, and senior Kevin Martinez was named Co-WPAC Defensive Player of the Year.

The other Defensive Player of the Year was Surry Central goalkeeper Johnny Garcia.

The full WPAC All-Conference team is below:

  • North Forsyth’s Rodolfo Hernandez (OPOY), Kevin Martinez (Co-DPOY), Humberto Tapia, Osman Torres, Kael Trinidad, David Ponce, Axel Bernal and Noe Sandoval
  • Forbush’s Sergio Sesmas, Axel Garcia, Ryan Zachary, Juan Ramirez, Mason St. John, Jacob St. John and Rodrigo Perez
  • Surry Central’s Johnny Garcia (Co-DPOY), Eli Gonzalez, Tino Martinez, Angel Diaz and Jordy Avila
  • North Surry’s Jair Gonzalez, Edwin Villegas, Tristen Shore and Hector Hernandez
  • Atkins’ Devon Burrell, Mason Seely, Andy Cruz and Giovanni Carias
  • West Stokes’ Cameron Knox, Ashton Burks and AJ Moran

The following WPAC All-Conference players went on to be named to the All-Region Team:

  • North Forsyth’s Rodolfo Hernandez, Kevin Martinez, Humberto Tapia, Osman Torres, Kael Trinidad and Noe Sandoval
  • Forbush’s Sergio Sesmas, Axel Garcia, Ryan Zachary and Juan Ramirez
  • Surry Central’s Johnny Garcia, Eli Gonzalez and Tino Martinez
  • Atkins’ Devon Burrell, Andy Cruz and Giovanni Carias
  • West Stokes’ Cameron Knox

North Forsyth’s Rodolfo Hernandez was the only WPAC player named to the NCSCA 2A All-State Team.

The following players were named WPAC All-Conference Honorable Mentions:

  • North Forsyth’s Luis Trinidad and Jonathan Barrera.
  • Surry Central’s Daniel Juarez
  • North Surry’s Luis Valle and Arturo Valle
  • Atkins’ Kevin Mendoza and Kasey McMichael
  • West Stokes’ Ethan Sostaita and Tate Dalton

