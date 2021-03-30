Central softball improves to 5-1 with wins vs. Carver

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central senior Chelsey Atkins prepares to steal against Carver.

Golden Eagle senior Emma Bullin enters the batter’s box during Surry Central’s double-header against Carver.

DOBSON — Surry Central improved to 5-1 on the season with a pair of wins over Carver on Monday.

Both games of the double-header ended after the top of the third inning due to the mercy rule. The Eagles won the first game 16-0 and the second 17-0.

Emma Bullin, Megan Atkins and Carlee Jones each pitched in the first game, then Jones and Kylee Schendel took the mound in the second.

Jones and Schendel each had five strikeouts, followed by Atkins with three and Bullin with two.

Surry Central spent most of the game stealing bases on wild pitches. The Eagles had three hits in the first game and eight in the second: Kaylin Moody hit three doubles, Bullin had two, and Alyssa Woods and Emma Gentry each had one.

Kaylee Snow added a triple as well as a home run. Freshman Abbi Lloyd also had a home run.

Surry Central travel to King to face West Stokes (4-1) on March 31.