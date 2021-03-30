Golden Eagles defeat Greyhounds, 8-1

March 30, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Josh Pardue, left, serves in the No. 1 doubles match alongside partner Jacob Edmonds.

North Surry's Holden Hall earned the Greyhounds' only individual win in Monday's match against Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Holden Hall earned the Greyhounds’ only individual win in Monday’s match against Surry Central.

Abbott Nixon serves in the No. 5 singles match against North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Abbott Nixon serves in the No. 5 singles match against North Surry.

North Surry's Connor Nichols hits a backhand return in the No. 1 singles match.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Connor Nichols hits a backhand return in the No. 1 singles match.

Golden Eagle Daniel Atkins charges the net against North Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

Golden Eagle Daniel Atkins charges the net against North Surry.

North Surry senior Caleb Doss serves in the No. 2 singles match against Surry Central on Monday.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry senior Caleb Doss serves in the No. 2 singles match against Surry Central on Monday.

DOBSON — After numerous postponements for one reason or another, Surry Central and North Surry finally faced off on the tennis court.

The match originally scheduled to take place during the first week of the season was held Monday, March 29 at Surry Central. The Golden Eagles took home the overall win by a score of 8-1 in what served at both teams’ second (full) match of the young season.

North Surry opened the season with an 8-1 home loss to West Stokes, but didn’t play again for 13 days. The Eagles dropped their home opener 6-3 to Atkins, a favorite to win the Western Piedmont 2A Conference title. Central began a match against Walkertown but was unable to finish due to bad weather.

Central’s Chris Chambers had the only double bagel of Monday’s match. He defeated Nathan Lattimore 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 4 singles match to move to 2-0 on the year.

The Golden Eagles also had lopsided wins in both the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches. Top seed Josh Pardue defeated Connor Nichols 6-0, 6-1, and No. 2 Jacob Edmonds def. Caleb Doss 6-0, 6-2.

Both the No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches involved tiebreakers but eventually went the way of Surry Central. The Eagles’ No. 3 Daniel Atkins defeated McKinely Atkins 6-4 in the first set, then the two went into a set tiebreaker. Daniel Atkins won the tiebreaker by a slim 9-7 margin.

Central’s No. 5 Abbott Nixon bested North’s Colby Calloway 6-3 in the first set of the No. 5 singles match. Calloway countered by winning the second set 6-4. The two went back-and-forth in the third-set tiebreaker that eventually went to Nixon by a score of 10-6.

North Surry posted its only win from the match at the No. 6 spot, where Greyhound junior Holden Hall defeated Maddox Martin 6-2, 6-2.

Surry Central swept the three doubles matches by only giving up eight games combined. The No. 1 duo of Pardue and Edmonds defeated Nichols and Doss 8-0, the No. 2 team of Daniel Atkins and Nixon bested McKinely Atkins and Hall 8-3 and Central’s Chambers and Martin won the No. 3 doubles match over Lattimore and Calloway by a score of 8-5.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports