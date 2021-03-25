Golden Eagles blast 16 hits in 9-5 win over Forbush

The Surry Runnin’ Patriots boys varsity basketball team ended the regular season with back-to-back-to-back wins.

Surry Homeschool endured a tough stretch of competitive games that didn’t go their way throughout the month of January. The Patriots kept coming close, but ultimately fell short as the team searched for the missing piece that could get them over the hump.

It seems the Patriots found whatever was missing. Surry ended its regular season with four wins in its last five games after going 1-7 in January.

The Runnin Pats’ three-consecutive wins to end the season all took place within the span of five days.

Things began on Feb. 11 at Sheets Memorial Christian School. The visiting Patriots started slow in Lexington, trailing 13-6 at the end of the first quarter. Then senior guard Troy Lowell returned to the lineup after missing a game, and paced the Runnin’ Patriots’ offense with all eight of his points in that quarter.

This effort tied the game at 22 at halftime.

“Not our best half of basketball,” said Patriots coach Paul Bunke. “But, sometimes it’s an issue of hanging in there till shots start to fall.”

And that’s what started to happen for the visitors in the second half. Freshman guard Shawn Weyant jump-started the Patriots’ offense with 12 of his 14 total points in the second half, including two 3-pointers. Weyant added nine rebounds and six assists to a fantastic all-around effort.

The Patriots’ offense was firing on all cylinders as they racked up 23 points in the third quarter alone. This momentum carried into the fourth as the Pats added 26 to their total as they put the game away, winning by a score of 71-58.

The Patriots won with a balanced scoring attack.

Sophomore forward Tyler Spence tallied 15 points to go with his eight rebounds. Spence hit 4-of-6 shots from the field, added a 3-pointer, and connected on all four of his free throws.

Junior guard Joshua Bunke scored 15 points on a very efficient 6-of-9 from the field, and hit his three free throw attempts.

The Patriots’ big man, senior forward Nathan Mabe, broke into double figures with 10 points.

“Our team is starting to come together at the right time of the year,” said assistant coach Dwight Spence of the effort in Lexington. “They played very unselfishly and are looking for how they can make each other better.”

With little time to rest, the Patriots traveled to Community Baptist School in Reidsville the next night and dominated en route to a 78-58 win.

Joshua Bunke was the clear offensive leader for Surry on the night, scoring 17 of his game-high 33 points in the second quarter. Bunke’s offensive onslaught consisted of 8-of-13 shooting on 2-point field goals, 5-of-6 shooting on 3-point field goals and two made free throws on as many attempts.

Joshua added nine rebounds as Surry overwhelmed a scrappy Community Baptist team. Filson Williams played a good all-around game for Surry, with eight points and seven rebounds.

Williams did great work on the defensive side of the ball as well, as he slowed down the Conquerors’ scoring attack in order for the Patriots’ offense to respond.

“It was a priority for us to get out and run, and the guys did a great job of that,” Bunke said. “Their best player was a big guy, and we have excellent team speed and endurance. All 18 of their fourth quarter points were from two guys.”

“It should, and fortunately it did, take more than two scorers to beat us. Very proud of our team’s effort after a long drive.”

Eight of the Patriots’ ten players scored in this game in what was described by all as a great team win.

The regular season finale put the Patriots up against Millennium Charter Academy at Temple Baptist Church on Feb. 16.

In a rematch of two local rivals, the Patriots gutted out a 55-47 win versus the Lions on Senior Night the Pats’ Troy Lowell, Nathan Mabe and Filson Williams.

Millennium’s superior perimeter shooting, led by Will Danley’s six 3-pointers, made the game much closer than Patriots’ 25-point win over the Lions on Feb. 5.

Surry’s Mabe shared top scoring honors with Danley as he tallied 18 as well, including three clutch layups late in the game as well as stretching his range in the first quarter for two 3-point shots.

Joshua Bunke had a great all-around night for Surry as he finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals. Bunke hit all four of his free throws in the decisive fourth quarter, while the Patriots salted away the game as Millennium was forced to foul to stop the clock. Surry connected on seven of the team’s 11 free throw attempts in the quarter.

“Our boys played with some grit, overcoming our poor shooting, and never gave up,” said Coach Spence.

Surry outscored Millennium as both teams were plagued by foul trouble in the second half. Two Millennium starters fouled out in the game, as well as one from Surry. Joshua Bunke playing limited minutes after picking up his fourth midway through the final quarter.

Filson Williams once again did a lot of what Coach Bunke called the “dirty work” as he scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds, missing the coveted “double double” by the narrowest of margins.

“Hats off to Millennium as they scored thirty points on 3-point attempts, including an incredible night by Danley,” Coach Bunke said. “Not our best night shooting night….but we did make 19 of our 26 free throw attempts. And importantly, down the stretch we took care of the ball, worked hard on the glass, and controlled the clock.”