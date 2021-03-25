Golden Eagles blast 16 hits in 9-5 win over Forbush

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Megan Atkins finished with four strikeouts in six innings on the mound for Surry Central against Forbush.

DOBSON — Surry Central was firing on all cylinders Wednesday when Forbush came to town.

The Lady Golden Eagles recorded 16 hits and had a team batting average of .516 against the Falcons. Forbush managed to put five runs on the board, but it wasn’t enough to slow down Central in the 9-5 win in Dobson.

All nine Central starters had a least one hit against Forbush. Six had at least one RBI. Erica Coe and Megan Bullin each had three hits, and Kaylee Snow led the team in runs with three.

Megan Atkins spent six innings on the mound for Surry Central. In that time, the senior threw four strikeouts and two bases on balls in 88 pitches. Emma Bullin finished the game with one strikeout on 13 pitches in the seventh inning.

Central put runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings, but left runners on base both times. Then, in the bottom of the third, Snow and Megan Atkins started the inning with singles. Carlee Jones also got to first on an error.

Both Snow and Megan Atkins scored on passed balls to go up 2-0.

Central committed costly errors in the top of the fourth that allowed Forbush to take a 3-2 lead. The Eagles were able to recover with a strong performance in the bottom of the inning.

Coe led off with a single before stealing second. Bullin scored Coe on an RBI double, then Chelsey Atkins paid it forward by scoring Bullin on an RBI double.

Snow followed up the pair of doubles by being walked. She and Chelsey Atkins moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Forbush had yet to force one out in the inning.

An RBI single from Jones scored Chelsey Atkins. Then, Jones advanced to second and snow scored on a Kaylin Moody sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

Neither team scored in the fifth inning, but another surge of runs arrived in the sixth.

After Forbush cut the lead to 6-5, Snow led off with a single in the sixth inning. Megan Atkins joined her after being walked, and Jones loaded the bases with a single.

An infield fly held all runners on base, but then an Emma Gentry hit to right-center field scored both Snow and Megan Atkins. Coe later hit a single that scored Jones and loaded the bases with herself, Gentry and Alyssa Woods.

However, Forbush forced back-to-back outs to leave all three on base.

The Falcons trailed 9-5 heading into the top of the seventh inning. Forbush’s first batter flied out, then Bullin struck out the second. Back-to-back singles threatened Central before earning the final out of the game.

Surry Central hosts Carver on March 29

Forbush – 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0 = 5

Surry Central – 0, 0, 2, 4, 0, 3, x =9

