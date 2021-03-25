East Surry’s Hali Scott throws 19 strikeouts in win

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry senior Hali Scott threw 19 strikeouts in a March 24 victory against North Surry. This was the first time in nearly four years that a pitcher from N.C. had at least 19 strikeouts in a seven-inning game.

Hali Scott checks her wrist for a signal in a 5-2 win over North Surry.

Hali Scott checks her wrist for a signal in a 5-2 win over North Surry.

Since April 1, 2012, only two North Carolina girls have thrown at least 19 strikeouts in a seven-inning high school softball game.

The first was Lee County’s Whitney Sanford, who did so on April 20, 2017, in a 9-0 win against Overhills.

The second was East Surry senior Hali Scott. Scott joined an elite category of pitchers by throwing 19 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over North Surry on March 24. She also hit a grand slam in the game.

Scott, who has committed to playing softball at Wingate University, had three strikeouts in each of the first four innings. She added two in the fifth inning, two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Scott’s 19-strikeout game was just the 30th instance in state history according to the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s fast-pitch softball record book. Twenty-eight of the 30 occurred before April 1, 2012.

This would be considered a new all-time record at nearly any other school – but not at East Surry.

East Surry is the only school in state history to have three different players throw at 19 or more strikeouts in a seven-inning game. In addition to Scott, Hayley Shelton had 20 strikeouts in a March 6, 2009 game against East Wilkes, and Brooke Honeycutt had 21 strikeouts in a March 9, 2006 game against Starmount.

Honeycutt is actually one of just six players to ever have at least 19 strikeouts in multiple seven-inning games. In addition to her 21-strikeout game, she had 19 strikeouts in an April 2, 2006 game against West Wilkes.

