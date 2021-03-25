Lady Cards defeat Greyhounds, 5-2

Greyhound shortstop Delaney Fulk fires a throw to first.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Alexis Cummings gets a lead off third base.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Marissa Casstevens connects for a foul ball against East Surry.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry’s Rosie Craven beats the thrwo to home to score the Cardinals’ first run of the night.
Cory Smith | The News
A grand slam from senior Hali Scott scored the decisive runs for East Surry in a 5-2 victory over North Surry.
In addition to her fifth-inning grand slam, Scott struck out 19 batters for the Cardinals in Wednesday’s non-conference win. Both East and North now sit at 2-2 on the season.
Before striking out any batters, Scott, who will play softball for Wingate University next year, walked North Surry leadoff Bella Aparicio in the bottom of the first. The next three Greyhound batters would strikeout, but not before Aparicio made her way around the bases. The junior stole second and third before advancing home on a wild pitch.
North’s 1-0 lead survived until the third inning. Greyhound pitcher Abby Draughn, who finished with 12 strikeouts, struck out three-straight Cardinals in the top of the second. Scott responded with a trio of strikeouts in the bottom of the same inning.
Draughn pitched two more strikeouts in the top of the third, but gave up her first hit when Rosie Craven singled on a line drive to left field. Craven stole second with Maegan Banks at the plate.
Banks singled to right-center field and Craven rounded third and headed for home. The throw to the plate sailed over the catcher’s glove allowing Craven to even the score at 1-1. Banks advanced to second when Craven scored, but would be left on base after Scott flied out.
N.C. State-commit Jesi Shelnutt pick up North Surry’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Shelnutt singled on a hard grounder to center field, but was left on that base after Scott tallied another three strikeouts.
Claire Hardy got on base to begin the top of the fifth inning after a ground ball was bobbled by North Surry. Bella Hutchens, running for Hardy, was called out on a fielder’s choice hit by fellow freshman Alexis Cummings. North’s Sarah Mauldin fielded the grounder and tossed to Delaney Fulk for the force out at second base.
Craven had her second hit of the day to move Cummings to second, then Banks loaded the bases when she hit a fly ball to left field that was dropped. Scott was faced with a 2-1 count when she knocked it out of the park for a grand slam.
North Surry tried to strike back in the bottom of the fifth. Micah Felts led with a pop fly to shortstop Riley Pennington, which was one of just two outs forced by East Surry that didn’t come from a strikeout.
Marissa Casstevens had North’s second hit by singling to center field. By the time East Surry got its second out of the inning, a Scott strikeout, courtesy runner Kyra Stanley found herself on third base.
Aparicio hit a grounder to third to send Stanley home. East went for the force out at first, but the throw sailed too high. Aparicio went to second and Stanley scored North Surry’s second run.
Draughn kept East from scoring again with three strikeouts in the top of the sixth. However, North Surry didn’t make it past first in the bottom of the inning.
Craven recorded her third hit of the game in the seventh inning, but also failed to get past first. This gave North one final opportunity to tie/win the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Scott buckled down and threw three consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
North Surry travels to Forbush (0-3) on March 30. East Surry makes its home debut on April 1 against South Stokes (2-1).
–
East Surry 0, 0, 1, 0, 4, 0, 0 = 5
North Surry 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0 = 2
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith