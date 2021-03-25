Bears vs. Cardinals ends in 1-1 draw

Granite Bear Morgan Hiatt (15) and Cardinal Brianna Whitaker (1) fight for a 50-50 ball.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Grey Moore, seen here taking a first-half free kick, scored the Bears’ only goal against East Surry on a penalty kick.
Cory Smith | The News
East Surry goalkeeper Katie Collins boots a punt in the first half of Wednesday’s match against Mount Airy.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Brianna Banten (11) dribbles around East Surry’s Ember Midkiff.
Cory Smith | The News
PILOT MOUNTAIN —East Surry and Mount Airy got all tied up in a Northwest 1A Conference match on Wednesday.
Each team scored one goal each scored one goal in the double-overtime match, but a winner couldn’t be decided. The 100-minute match ended as a draw
If seeing East Surry and Mount Airy tie early in the season sounds familiar, that’s because it is.
Less than two months ago, the Cardinals and Bears’ boys soccer teams tied 0-0 in the first of three meetings that season. Both teams entered the game with one win apiece and the match took place on the second Wednesday of the season.
Both girls’ teams also came into the first of three meetings against the other school with one win. Plus, this match took place on the second Wednesday of the young season.
Despite playing for more than an hour and a half, the two goals scored in Wednesday’s game were relatively close together. East Surry (1-1-1) scored first with just 13 seconds left in the first half. Mount Airy evened the game at 1-1 just 1:12 into the second half.
Mount Airy controlled possession for most of the first half even though East scored first. East Surry’s only shot on target was the goal, which was scored by Morgan Bryant on an assist from Ember Midkiff.
The Lady Bears (1-2-1) had six shots in the first half. Paola Ramirez had two in the first five minutes that each went into the side-netting.
Ramirez added another shot in the 16th minute that was knocked down by East keeper Katie Collins. Katherine Luchino followed up on the shot, but an offside call derailed a Mount Airy goal.
East Surry keeper Katie Collins intercepted numerous through-ball attempts by leaving her line. Collins had three saves in the first half.
After a long period of Granite Bear controlled possession, East Surry’s Midkiff broke into Mount Airy’s box with less than 60 seconds on the clock. The ball was kicked out for a Cardinal throw, but made its way back to Midkiff’s feet for a cross into the box where Bryant placed it into the back of the net.
Mount Airy made its way into the Cardinal 18-yard box at the onset of the second half. East Surry was called for handling inside the box, giving Mount Airy a penalty kick. Junior defender Grey Moore scored the PK to tie the game at 1-1.
East had a chance to counter quickly after Moore’s goal when Liannette Chavez sent a ball ahead to Midkiff. Mount Airy keeper Mackenzie Hudson deflected the initial shot, but left the goal open for a follow up. Naz Bell swooped in and cleared the ball out of Bear territory.
Bell’s clearance sparked a Mount Airy counterattack. Aliyah Flores broke free and had a one-on-one opportunity against Collins, but Collins jumped on the ball before Flores could take a shot.
Mount Airy players such as Moore and Kate Deaton put shots on target in the second half, yet none made it past Collins. The Bears also had a handful of corner kicks that made the Cards sweat. However, nothing made it past the keeper.
East Surry played on the defensive most of the second half, but did get some looks at the Bears goal. Bryant had a chance in the 68th minute but couldn’t get the shot off in time.
Perhaps the best look for the Cardinals came in the 72nd minute. Similar to a play earlier in the half, Chavez put the ball behind the Bears’ defense for Midkiff to chase down. The forward had only Hudson in front of her and Brianna Banten on her heels.
Banten cut the shot off and East Surry’s sideline called for a PK. However, the official didn’t see anything illegal and allowed play to continue.
The 1-1 tie survived the second half and both 10-minute overtime periods to end the match in a draw.
East Surry and Mount Airy will meet two more times this season: in Mount Airy on April 7 and again in Pilot Mountain on April 26.
