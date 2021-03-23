Delaney Fulk signs with Concord

March 23, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

North Surry senior will continue her softball career

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Greyhound senior Delaney Fulk is joined by her family as she signs to play college softball for Concord University.

North Surry senior Delaney Fulk signs her NCAA National Letter of Intent to play college softball for Concord University.

Delaney Fulk poses with members of the 2021 North Surry softball team.

Delaney Fulk connects for a base hit in a 2020 game at Mount Airy.

North Surry senior Delaney Fulk made recently signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent to play softball for Concord University.

“I’m so excited,” Fulk said. “This is what I’ve always wanted, so it’s exciting to see everything come together after working so long.”

Fulk extended her thanks to all of her travel coaches throughout the years, her parents and North Surry coach Beth Hodges for pushing her every day. Delaney also sent a special thank you to her father for getting her started in softball.

Concord University is an NCAA Division II school in Athens, West Virginia.

“It’s smaller so it’s kind of like home, but like a home away from home,” Fulk said. “The team is super nice, the coaches are super encouraging and they got to coach on our field. They were giving me really good instruction and I knew that would be a really good fit for me.”

Fulk decided early in her life that she wanted to play softball as long as possible, saying she fell in love with the sport as soon as she stepped on the field.

She recalled going to the doctor when she was little after getting hurt playing softball. Fulk said the doctor asked if she really wanted to keep playing after getting hurt, to which she remembers replying, “Yeah, this is something I want to do in college.”

Softball was always a big part of Fulk’s life as she competed in recreational and travel leagues before playing school ball. Delaney’s dream started to look more like a reality when she attended showcases. Talking with collegiate coaches only solidified Fulk’s desire to continue her career at the next level.

As excited as she is for Concord, Fulk said she still has unfinished business at North Surry.

“We’ve all said from day one on the field that the state championship is our goal, and this is the last hurrah,” she said. “Last year that was our goal too, so we’re just trying to move forward and keep that same goal.”

North Surry started the 2020 season in a big way. Through four games, the Greyhounds outscored opponents 50-5. North’s only loss during this time came at the hands of 4A West Forsyth. Even then, the loss was controversial.

The opponent that eventually took North’s championship aspirations away was COVID-19. The season was cancelled after just four games.

There were times in the past year where it looked like a softball season might not happen in 2021. Now that the season is officially back, Fulk and the Greyhounds aren’t about to let it go to waste.

“It’s crazy to me,” Fulk said. “I feel like everybody had sort of lost hope for a while and the motivation was just gone. But now, everybody is putting their all to it, because you can see that something can get taken away so fast it so means so much more now. It’s so exciting, and I love my team because we just are so good and I’m so ready.”

“It just feels so real now. Knowing that I’m going to graduate I really want to leave it all out there.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports