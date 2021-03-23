Surry Central defeats Carver, 42-0

March 23, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Logan Priddy scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in Monday’s win over Carver.

<p>Central's Adrian Gonzalez (56) tackles a Carver player for a loss.</p> <p>Amy Cave | Special to the News</p>

Central’s Adrian Gonzalez (56) tackles a Carver player for a loss.

<p>Golden Eagle Cole Butcher (3) takes a hand-off from quarterback Chase Holt.</p> <p>Amy Cave | Special to the News</p>

Golden Eagle Cole Butcher (3) takes a hand-off from quarterback Chase Holt.

<p>Surry Central sophomore Jerrell Nay (16) gains seven yards on a carry during the fourth quarter of Monday's win against Carver.</p> <p>Amy Cave | Special to the News</p>

Surry Central sophomore Jerrell Nay (16) gains seven yards on a carry during the fourth quarter of Monday’s win against Carver.

<p>Surry Central's Karson Crouse (4), Kade Norman (55) and Chase Holt (8) wrestle a Carver player to the ground.</p> <p>Amy Cave | Special to the News</p>

Surry Central’s Karson Crouse (4), Kade Norman (55) and Chase Holt (8) wrestle a Carver player to the ground.

WINSTON-SALEM — In a rare high school edition of Monday night football, the Surry Central Golden Eagles crushed Carver 42-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Surry Central has now outscored opponents 92-0 over the past two games. This is the highest consecutive-game scoring total for the Eagles since scoring a combined 118 points in back-to-back 2011 wins against North Surry and North Stokes.

The win over Carver was also the second week in which Surry Central eclipsed 300 total yards.

Senior quarterback Chase Holt completed 3-of-7 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown. Holt’s TD came on a 60-yard pass to Brady Woods. The QB also completed a 24-yard pass to Logan Priddy and an 18-yard pass to Dakota Mills.

Karson Crouse led the ground game with 13 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Priddy, who also scored two rushing TDs, added six carries for 57 yards.

Cole Butcher was next with six carries for 17 yards, followed by Chase Holt with three carries for 7 yards, Dante Watson with three carries for 5 yards and Jerrell Nay with one carry for 7 yards.

Placekicker Jacob Edmonds went a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs.

Crouse was one of the Eagles’ top tacklers as well, leading the team with six tackles and forcing one fumble. Steven Campbell also forced one fumble, and Woods, Dante Watson and Kade Norman each had a fumble recovery.

Watson ran back a fumble for a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets.

Sam Whitaker recorded a sack in the win and also blocked a field goal.

Central now sits in third place in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Standings. The top two teams in the conference, Forbush and Walkertown, are both undefeated and were set to play one another in week four. However, the game was postponed due to COVID protocol.

The Golden Eagles host North Surry (1-3) on March 26.