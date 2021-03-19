Granite Bears eliminated from boys soccer playoffs

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy senior Juan Gomez takes a Granite Bear free kick in a playoff game against North Moore.

Willy Luna (21) shows off his fancy footwork to maintain possession against a North Moore defender.

DAVIDSON — Mount Airy’s soccer season came to an end Thursday when the Bears were eliminated by Community School of Davidson.

The CSD Spartans (16-1) won Sweet 16 match by a final score of 7-1.

Community School of Davidson, ranked No. 1 in the division by MaxPreps, piled on six goals in the first half of Thursday’s match. Mount Airy became just the fourth team all season to score on the Spartans in the second half, but it was too little too late by that point.

CSD also scored a second-half goal to round out the 7-1 win.

After graduating 10 players from the most successful senior class in school history in 2020, Mount Airy coach Will Hurley knew a return to the West Regional Final would be an uphill battle. The postponed and eventually shortened season made things even more complicated for the Bears.

However, the wins kept piling in. Mount Airy finished the regular season without a loss and won its first playoff match 3-1.

Following the win over North Moore, Hurley said: “It means a lot to me personally because most of these kids were either on JV last year or are freshman that really have stepped up. We’ve put them in positions that they have to play and they’re doing so well. It’s a really fun team. They just do such a great job of supporting each other.”

Homegrown talent has proved successful for the Bears over the years, but the small-town team has been eliminated from the playoffs by a non-traditional school, either private or charter, each of the past six seasons.

Over the past four seasons, the Bears hold a regular season record of 63-4-4 and a postseason record of 8-4. Seven of the eight total losses have come from non-traditional public schools in the form of Bishop McGuinness, Union Academy, Christ the King and now Community School of Davidson.

The other loss was a 2-1 defeat by 4A Glenn.

In both 2017 and now 2019, Mount Airy was the last traditional public school standing in the playoffs and the only such school to reach the Final Four in each year.

This year, no traditional public school in the 1A West reached the Elite Eight.