Cardinals, Bears start seasons strong

March 18, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Hali Scott threw 12 strikeouts in five innings pitched in East Surry’s opening win against Glenn.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mount Airy’s Sydney Seagraves stretches out to make a catch against North Surry in a 2020 game between the Bears and Greyhounds.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Sydney Seagraves stretches out to make a catch against North Surry in a 2020 game between the Bears and Greyhounds.

Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy and East Surry’s softball teams are both undefeated after week one of competition.

Both squads had promising starts to the 2020 softball season before it was cancelled, so it comes to no surprise that the Bears and Cards picked up where they left off a year prior.

Building Bears best Raiders

For the Bears, it’s all about building a program.

Mount Airy had momentum on its side in 2020 after earning the team’s first win in nearly three years. The 1-0 win came on the road against a strong East Wilkes team.

Following the 2020 win, Mount Airy coach Mack Hodges said: “It was big for the program. We’re very young. Two years ago, we didn’t have a program and last year we didn’t win a game. So, to go beat an East Wilkes team who is typically year in and year out a very good team, and make plays and pitch really, really well, it’s going to go a long way for the rest of the season.”

Mount Airy began the 2021 season with consecutive wins over North Iredell. Both games finished with a score of 8-7.

North Iredell led by multiple runs in each game. The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning when the teams met in Olin on March 16. Mount Airy briefly took the lead in the fourth inning, but allowed North Iredell to score in five of the first six innings.

The Lady Bears trailed 7-5 going into the final inning. Three runs from Mount Airy and strong defense in the bottom of the inning gave the girls from the Granite City the win.

The two teams faced off once again the next night in Mount Airy. Like the first meeting, North Iredell jumped out to a big lead. This time, the Raiders scored four runs in the first inning and another three in the fifth.

The Bears scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning, with three of those runs coming off a 3-run home run from Sydney Seagraves. Another two runs in the bottom of the fourth set up a 7-7 tie heading into the seventh inning.

Mount Airy held North Iredell scoreless in the top of the seventh. Then, freshman Isabella Beck hit the game-winning RBI to lift the Bears to 2-0.

Mount Airy hosts Salem Baptist on March 22.

Cards shut out Bobcats

After ending the 2020 season with a win over a team from the Central Piedmont 4A Conference, it was only appropriate that East Surry begin the 2021 season in a similar fashion.

East Surry traveled to Kernersville on March 16 and struck Glenn out 15 times. The Cardinals racked up seven hits to win the season opener 5-0.

Senior Hali Scott and sophomore Riley Pennington shared time on the mound for East. Scott pitched five innings and racked up 12 strikeouts, allowed three hits and walked three batters. Pennington pitched the two remaining innings and recorded three strikeouts, just one base-on-balls and gave up no hits.

Rosie Craven led the Lady Cards with three hits, followed by Pennington, Tynlee Jones, Bella Hutchens and Claire Hardy with one each. Jones hit two RBI in the win, and Hutchens and Craven each had one.

East Surry travels to Davie (1-0) on March 20 for an 11:00 a.m. game against the War Eagles.