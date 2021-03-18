Beulah Royals win preseason tournament

March 18, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

The Beulah Royals recently won the 2021 12u Surry County Cal Ripken preseason tournament with a perfect 5-0 record. Team members include: Ethan Hart, Gabriel Chamberlin, Lucas Galyean, Logan “Motor” Jarrell, Aden Mundy, Koby Hill, Beau Carson, Kyler Simmons, Jasper Wilmoth, Lane Ramey, Nate Stanley, Kai Bunker and Shane Easter. The Royals are coached by Matt Swift, he is assisted by Buzz Wilmoth, Cory Carson and Patrick Jarrell.

Submitted Photo

