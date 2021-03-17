Mount Airy advances with 3-1 win over North Moore

Granite Bear senior Juan Gomez (13) derails a North Moore attack with his head.
Cory Smith
William Luna takes a second-half free kick for the Granite Bears.
Cory Smith
Noah Hart (2) advances up the near sideline before sending a cross into North Moore territory.
Cory Smith
Mount Airy players form a wall in front of the goal during Tuesday’s win over North Moore. From left: Carter Bray, Agripino Perez, William Luna, Saeed Saavedra, Carlos Salmeron and Carson Hill.
Cory Smith
Mount Airy survived a scrappy game against North Moore Tuesday to advance to the Sweet 16 with a 3-1 win.
First half goals from Elkin Lopez and William Luna put the Bears up 2-0 at the midway point. North Moore struck early in the second half to cut the lead to a goal, but Agripino Perez put the game away with a goal in the 65th minute.
Both Noah Hart and Sergio Garcia recorded assists in the win.
“It means a lot to me personally because most of these kids were either on JV last year or are freshman that really have stepped up,” said Mount Airy coach Will Hurley. “We’ve put them in positions that they have to play and they’re doing so well. It’s a really fun team. They just do such a great job of supporting each other.”
The match’s 80 minutes of regulation were stretched out to close to two hours due to numerous foul calls. A combined 31 fouls were called in the game: 11 on Mount Airy and 20 on North Moore. Nineteen of these fouls came in the second half.
A total of six yellow cards and two red cards were handed out by the official.
The first half was relatively tame compared to the second.
The first 40 minutes all went the way of the Bears. Mount Airy totaled 13 shots and allowed just one by North Moore, which was saved by Edwin Agabo in the 38th minute.
It was important to come out strong in the first half,” Hurley said. “I think that really set the pace for the whole game. If we don’t, we might have been in trouble there.”
The Bears (9-0-3) had five shots in the first 10 minutes, but none found the mark. Lopez broke free of the defense in the 12th minute and scored the first goal of the night.
Using its defense to create offense, outside back Noah Hart created runs up the left sideline all half. Hart used fancy footwork to put himself within 30 yards of the Mustang’s goal in the 30th minute. He sent a cross into the box, where Luna headed it in.
“I feel like we probably had the chance to score about five goals there, then it’s a whole different ball game,” Hurley said. “Overall, I think we should’ve scored at least three in the first half, but we didn’t. I do think the goals that we scored were phenomenal.”
North Moore was able to slow the pace in the second half and limit Mount Airy to just one shot 20 minutes. The Mustang offense put more pressure on the Bears, which eventually led to North’s only goal of the night in the 51st minute.
The plethora of foul calls in the half made it hard for either team to gain momentum. It also set up dangerous scoring opportunities for both squads. However, the set pieces failed to yield a goal until late in the half.
With just under 15 minutes left in regulation, North Moore was called for a foul in front of the Granite Bears’ bench. Juan Gomez sent the ensuing free kick from Mount Airy territory to the opposite sideline. Garcia received the kick and dribbled up the sideline before crossing to Perez, who headed it past the keeper to go up 3-1.
North Moore had chances late in the game to close the gap, namely in the 70th minute. The Mustangs were awarded a penalty kick, but a scuffle broke loose on a different part of the field. The teams had to be separated, multiple cards of both yellow and red were distributed and North Moore went down a man.
When it finally came time to take the PK, the North Moore shot wide left.
Agabo kept the goal clean for the next ten minutes to send the Bears to the next round.
No. 6 seeded Mount Airy travels to No. 3 Community School of Davidson (14-1) on March 18. CSD defeated No. 14 Uwharrie Charter 4-0 in the round of 32.
