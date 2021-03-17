Lady Hounds drop season opener to Wildcats

March 16, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Abby Draughn winds up during Monday’s game against West Stokes.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry faced an impressive West Stokes squad on opening night of the 2021 softball season.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning, and then piled on five more in the top of the fifth before crossing the plate one final time in the seventh. North Surry scored twice in the bottom of the first, but was held scoreless the rest of the night as West took the win 9-2.

After giving up three runs in the first, North immediately put a runner on base. Leadoff Bella Aparicio bunted and beat the throw to first for a single. Aparicio stole second and third before advancing home on a passed ball.

The Greyhounds’ second run was scored Jesi Shelnutt. Shelnutt was walked before Aparicio scored, and used the catcher’s errors to reach scoring position. Another passed ball allowed Shelnutt to close the gap to 3-2.

After the three-run first inning, North Surry held the Wildcats scoreless through the next three innings. However, only one Greyhound player was put on base during that time.

Sarah Mauldin got to first on an error in the bottom of the fourth and later stole second. But the sophomore was left on base.

Mauldin tried to lead a comeback in the bottom of the seventh when she doubled with just one out on the board. Trista Berrier soon joined Mauldin on base after being walked.

Before North could score, West Stokes pitcher Natalie Jones threw her 12th and 13th strikeouts to end the game.

North Surry travels to Surry Central on March 17.

West Stokes – 3, 0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 1 = 9

North Surry – 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 2