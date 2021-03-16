Chaire scores four in Greyhound loss

North Surry’s Callie Allen (4) takes a through ball from teammate Kimberly Elias and advances up the right sideline.
Cory Smith
Weatherly Reeves clears the ball out of Greyhound territory.
Cory Smith
Isabel Delfin (9) wins a 50-50 header against West Stokes’ Emma Santoro (20).
Cory Smith
Kimberly Elias (42) assisted two Greyhound goals in Monday’s game against West Stokes.
Cory Smith
West Stokes and North Surry put on a show in the first girls soccer game in more than a year.
A combined 12 goals were scored in the overtime-thriller, with West Stokes taking the victory in Toast by a score of 7-5.
“We played a great game,” said Greyhound coach Eric Jessup. “For this to be our first game of the season, I was extremely proud of our girls. Our girls fought hard.”
North Surry never had a chance to play West Stokes during the shortened 2020 season. The Lady Greyhounds started the season 3-0 before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Many of the Greyhound players returned for the 2021 season and looked forward to the match against West as a chance to prove themselves.
“I’m just so glad for these kids,” Jessup said. “It’s a shortened season, but I’m just so glad to even be having one. We’re just going to compete every game and enjoy it and get better every day.”
One of these players is North Surry sophomore Cynthia Chaire, who scored four goals in Monday’s opening match. Chaire completed her hat trick in the first half before scoring goal No. 4 in the second.
The Wildcats struck first off a corner kick in the fourth minute. Junior Malia Harris placed the corner perfectly at the six-yard line for teammate Oliva Boram to score.
North’s Kimberly Elias moved the Lady Hounds into Wildcat territory following the initial goal. The Greyhounds took a few shots, but weren’t able to put them on frame.
Elias sent a through ball to Chaire in the 14th minute. West Stokes keeper Bree Spainhour charged to block Chaire’s shot at the top of the 18, but Chaire took the rebound past the keeper and scored her first goal of the young season.
Elias assisted Chaire’s second goal just two minutes later as North took a 2-1 lead.
West evened the score at 2-2 in the 24th minute. Boram looked to score her second goal with a shot just outside the 18-yard box, but it was saved by Greyhound keeper Hailey Smith. Smith deflected the shot down and went to grab it, but was falling out-of-bounds. Smith threw the ball back in bounds, where it was finished by a West Stokes player.
“Our keeper, that was her first game every playing in goal,” Jessup said. She’s a great athlete, so she’ll get the hang of it and be twice as good this time next week. This whole team just needs some time together. We’ve just got some work to do.”
Both squads scored their third goals in the 27th minute. Chaire completed her hat trick first by scoring off a Weatherly Reeves throw-in. West fired back when freshman Piper Pollard netted her first high school goal.
Neither team scored again in the first half, but the shootout continued in the second 40 minutes. Chaire scored her fourth goal of the night, but West responded with a quick goal to make it 4-4.
With 16:15 left to play, North Surry was called for a handball inside the 18-yard box to give West a penalty kick. Wildcat senior Emma Santoro converted the PK to go up 5-4.
It was North’s turn to score the equalizer this time. A Reeves throw-in deep in Wildcat territory bounced around the 18-yard box before Callie Allen finished it off.
Time expired with the score at 5-5, which meant two overtime periods would be needed to determine a victor.
After a scoreless first overtime period, Santoro scored in the 93rd minute to give West Stokes the lead. The senior placed a 30-yard free kick over Smith’s head and into the back of the net.
Wildcat freshman Ragan Speer put the nail in the coffin with a goal of her own two minutes later. North Surry was held without an overtime goal as West took the win 7-5.
Despite the loss, Jessup remains optimistic for the season ahead.
“I saw a team that will probably be twice as good as they are now in a couple of weeks,” Jessup said. “It was very competitive tonight, and I think we can do it again with maybe a different result down the line.”
North Surry and West Stokes are set to face off in King on April 7.
North Surry resumes conference play with a match at Surry Central on March 17. West Stokes hosts its home opener against Atkins the same night.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith