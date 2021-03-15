Surry Community streaming baseball, volleyball games

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

DOBSON – Thanks to its new livestreaming service, fans of Surry Community College can now enjoy Knights’ home baseball and volleyball games from the comfort of their own home.

SCC home baseball and volleyball games can now be found on the Surry Knights’ YouTube channel.

“What some of our Region X teams are doing in terms of technology is really unique and tremendous,” said Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “We are livestreaming baseball and volleyball games on our YouTube channel. At this time, we are not livestreaming softball because we play at Fisher River Park and it is open to the public contingent upon state regulations in regards to attendance.”

Surry’s baseball field has a camera set up in the press box, while the SCC gym has internal cameras built in for the livestreams to capture all the action and the score. Like many schools in Region X, Surry moved forward with the livestreaming of events to allow all fans, friends and family to see the Knights’ contests.

“It is nice to have for our parents and our fans to be able to watch their son or daughter play during these difficult times,” Tucker said. “We are allowing two guests per player for home games. Every school in the region has different protocols and regulations. Since the region includes schools from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, you have three different states with three different regulations in terms of attendance and so forth.

“Each school has the ability to set their own policies as well. As of now, that is where we are. I have had a lot of calls and emails concerning visiting parents and fans attending our games here at Surry. And as a parent of a college student athlete, I can certainly feel for their situation of not being able to see their son or daughter play in person.”

To find Surry livestreams, go to YouTube.com and simply search for Surry Knights. This is the only livestream currently done in conjunction with SCC, and the college advises viewers to not pay for any streaming services for Surry athletic events.

Surry Community College Athletics does not partner with any streaming services.

We do not charge for access to events that are livestreamed over our YouTube channel,” Tucker said. “Please do not sign up or pay for streaming services that involve Surry Knights broadcasts. There are many scams on social media right now where the official NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) logo is being illegally used to solicit credit card information to watch NJCAA games over livestream. These are hackers. Please do not fall prey to their schemes.”

Upcoming home Surry baseball games

March 20 – DH with Caldwell CC Tech 1 p.m.

March 21 – Caldwell CC Tech 12 p.m.

March 31 – Patrick Henry CC 2 p.m.

April 11 – Rockingham CC 12 p.m.

April 14 – Catawba Valley CC 2 p.m.

April 18 – Caldwell CC Tech 12 p.m.

April 20 – DH with Combine Academy 2 p.m.

April 24 – DH with Thomas Nelson CC 1 p.m.

April 25 – Thomas Nelson CC 12 p.m.

April 28 – DH with Ferrum College JV 2 p.m.

May 1 – DH with Rockingham CC 1 p.m.

Upcoming home Surry volleyball games

March 23 – USC-Union 5 p.m.