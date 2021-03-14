Golden Eagles obliterate Camels 50-0

March 13, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Brady Woods (81) leaps for an interception before running it back 40 yards for a Surry Central touchdown.

Logan Priddy (7) breaks free for a big run against Atkins.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

Logan Priddy (7) breaks free for a big run against Atkins.

Surry Central junior Karson Crouse (4) runs in a 17-yard touchdown to round out Surry Central's 50 points against Atkins.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

Surry Central junior Karson Crouse (4) runs in a 17-yard touchdown to round out Surry Central’s 50 points against Atkins.

Amarion Fields (6) celebrates a touchdown reception in the second quarter of Friday's win over Atkins.

Amy Cave | Special to the News

Amarion Fields (6) celebrates a touchdown reception in the second quarter of Friday’s win over Atkins.

WINSTON-SALEM — The Surry Central football team posted its largest win in nearly a decade Friday by defeating Atkins 50-0.

Central bested Atkins all four years the Camels were in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference. With new conferences coming next school year, it could be a while before Atkins and Surry Central face off again.

The Golden Eagles (2-1) gave the fighting Camels a parting gift neither side will soon forget. Central set three school records in the shut-out win: most points in a quarter with 30, most points in a half with 43 and fewest first downs allowed with just one.

Surry Central “only” led 13-0 in the first quarter before exploding for 30 additional points in the second.

Junior Palacios got the Eagles on the board with a 42-yard touchdown run with 8:58 remaining in the first quarter. Jacob Edmonds’ PAT was no good, but the junior kicker would redeem himself later in the quarter after Brady Woods caught a 17-yard pass from Chase Holt.

Edmonds added a 23-yard field goal to start the second quarter up 16-0. The lead soon grew to 23 when Holt found senior receiver Amarion Fields for a 6-yard TD. Edmonds’ PAT made it 30-0.

The Eagles didn’t get tired of scoring just yet. The offense scored two more times in the second quarter, with Logan Priddy and Palacios each running in a touchdown. Edmonds added another made PAT on Palacios’ TD to go up 36-0 with 2:40 left in the half.

Surry Central’s defense joined in on the scoring fun when Woods defied gravity to grab an interception before running 40-yards into the end zone. Edmonds’ PAT completed the 43-point half.

The entire second half was played with a running clock. The only other score of the evening was a 17-yard TD run by Karson Crouse with 5:37 left in the fourth quarter. Edmonds split the uprights on the PAT.

Surry Central travels to Carver (0-3) on March 19.