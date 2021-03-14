Granite Strong: Bears shut-out Vikings 50-0

March 13, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com

Josh Penn (8) takes a hand-off from Mount Airy quarterback Holden Poindexter in a game at North Stokes.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

<p>Placekicker Dylan Tilley (80) knocked down five PATs as well as a 30-yard field goal in Mount Airy’s 50-0 win over North Stokes.</p>

Placekicker Dylan Tilley (80) knocked down five PATs as well as a 30-yard field goal in Mount Airy’s 50-0 win over North Stokes.

DANBURY – Mount Airy’s senior quarterback Holden Poindexter led his team with a 50-0 victory over North Stokes Friday and in the meantime moved into second place as the Bear’s all-time leading passer with 196-yards and two touchdowns.

It didn’t take long for Poindexter to move up the list. He connected with Dalton Nance for a 58-yard touchdown reception with less than a minute gone in the game. Kicker Dylan Tilley connected on the point after attempt to put the visitors up 7-0.

The Bears went on to score two more touchdowns in the first quarter with Poindexter throwing to Deric Dandy and Cameron Moore’s dashing 77-yards with three minutes left in the opening quarter. Mount Airy led the Vikings 20-0.

Mount Airy tacked on three more scores in the second quarter to led 41-0 at the half. Nathan Nance rushed for two touchdowns in the period and Moore added his second of the game on a 10-yard dash.

Coming out of the half, Tilley put the game into the mercy-rule running clock with a 30-yard field goal with 7:44 left in the quarter. The Bears forced the Vikings into a punt to begin the fourth quarter and took advantage of the 26-yard punt. Mount Airy moved to the 13 before stalling out and kicking the field goal.

Nazrel Bell added the Bear’s last touchdown of the game from 49-yards out on a second goal. The Vikings best chance to put points on the board came in the first quarter when Dylan James raced 48-yards on a kickoff return and a 15-yard Mount Airy penalty gave North first and 10 on the 25-yard line. The visitor’s defense shut down the Vikings in four plays when Nic Isom recording two tackles on the series of downs.

Mount Airy’s defense held North Stokes to 42-yards of offense, while Poindexter and the Bear offense had well over 400-yards. Isom led the Bears with nine tackles and Poindexter was 7-for-9 with no interceptions. Moore led the rushing attack with 91-yards.

The Bears move to 1-1 with its Northwest 1A Conference win and will host conference opponent South Stokes (2-1, 0-1) on Friday at 7 p. m.