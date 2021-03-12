North Surry, Central battle to 2-2 tie

Greyhound senior James Jessup (44) celebrates a second-half goal that put North Surry up 2-0.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Junior Rayo (26) connects with a header.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry senior Connor Nichols (52) sends a through ball to Hector Hernandez for the Greyhounds’ first goal of Thursday’s match.
Cory Smith | The News
Eli Gonzalez (18) takes a first-half free kick for the Golden Eagles.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry and Surry Central played a roller coaster of a match to close the regular season with a 2-2 tie in Toast.
North seemed to be on the way to its first win over Central in 18 years when thanks to goals from Hector Hernandez and Will Danley. The Golden Eagles scored two goals in the final 16 minutes of regulation to force overtime.
Neither team would score in extra time, leading to the 2-2 tie.
“We’ve really finished the season strong,” said Greyhound coach Eric Jessup. The boys really progressed this year and improved as the year went on. We kind of learned each other and how to play together.”
“We improved and competed with everybody in the conference the last time through, and that’s what pleased me.”
The Eagles (5-2-4) won the first meeting between the two teams 1-0 back on January 27. North Surry’s offense has improved drastically since then, and the Hounds proved it with an early goal.
Greyhound senior Connor Nichols sent a through ball to Hector Hernandez in the sixth minute. Hernandez got past a charging Johnny Garcia, Surry Central’s goal keeper, and placed a shot into the back of the net to give the Hounds the lead.
Greyhound keeper Tristen Shore had three saves off three quick Central shots to start the game. Shore finished the half with seven saves, and had 13 total in the game.
“Man, he was outstanding tonight,” Coach Jessup said.
Surry Central had 13 shots in the first half to North’s three, yet the Greyhounds still led 1-0 after 40 minutes.
The one-goal margin stayed alive until the Hounds scored again in the 62nd minute. James Jessup put the ball in Central’s box with a long throw in, where Will Danley redirected the throw into the goal.
The 2-0 deficit was only the second time all season the Eagles trailed by multiple goals. The only other instance was 24 hours prior when Central was defeated by No. 3 North Forsyth 5-1.
The match against North Surry was Surry Central’s third match in four days.
“They were beat up, sore and tired,” said Eagles coach Adan Garcia. “And then we know how North Surry plays at home. Every single one of their return games at home have been a very low scoring match. They know how to use their pitch to their advantage.”
When North jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Coach Garcia admitted he wasn’t exactly sure what to do or say to his team. Nonetheless, the team endured.
Honestly, it was mostly my assistant Bernardo [Leandro],” Coach Garcia said. “He was the one that was keeping them motivated and was making those right subs. He really stepped up.”
Central’s Eli Gonzalez got the Eagles on the board two minutes after North’s second goal. The game’s intensity picked up in the final 15 of regulation, with both teams getting good opportunities to strike.
It came down to the final seconds when Central’s Tino Martinez send a ball ahead to Eli Gonzalez with less than 30 seconds left to play. Gonzalez charged into the Greyhounds’ 18-yard box and drew a foul call to set up a penalty kick.
“I’m not saying it was a good call or a bad call; I’m just saying that it completely changed the game,” Coach Jessup said. “I’d rather see the players decide the outcome of the game. But, sometimes, it falls in the referee’s hands. It is what it is at that point.”
Central’s Angel Diaz sent a hard strike to his left on the PK. Shore got a hand on the shot, but it was too far away for the keeper to deflect. The score was tied 2-2, sending the game to overtime.
The match was called a tie after neither team scored throughout two 10-minute overtimes.
Coach Jessup applauded his players’ resilience both in the game and all season. The seven seniors all played two years of JV soccer before playing two on the varsity squad. The seniors are: Kaymon Hodges, James Jessup, Connor Nichols, Tristen Shore, McKinnley Nixon, Arturo and Luis Valle.
“It’s nice to see the progress they’ve made over the last four years. to tie and almost beat a really good Surry Central team on their last game of their senior season…they’re finally feeling the progress that they’ve made over the last four years,” Coach Jessup said.
Both Central and North Surry will wait to see if either is awarded a wild card spot in the 2A State Playoffs.
