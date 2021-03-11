MAMS dedicates Frank Sheppard Field

Coach Frank Sheppard and his wife Lynn get a picture in front of the scoreboard at Mount Airy’s Frank Sheppard Field. Cory Smith | The News Frank Sheppard poses with members of the Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education and Mount Airy Middle School Administration at Wednesday’s dedication. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy Middle School football coach Danny Gallimore discusses the tall task of following in Frank Sheppard’s footsteps. Cory Smith | The News Athletic Director at Mount Airy Middle, Robbie Rives tells a funny story about Frank Sheppard teaching him how to operate a riding lawnmower. Cory Smith | The News Coach Frank Sheppard, left, and his best friend James Holleman coached together for more than three decades. Mount Airy Middle School dedicated the football field to Sheppard on Wednesday and the basketball court to Holleman in October. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy City Schools honored longtime football coach Frank Sheppard on Wednesday by officially dedicating the Mount Airy Middle School Football Field in his name.

The ceremony featured members of the MACS Board of Directors, MAMS Administration, MAMS staff, Sheppard’s former players, friends and family.

“We’re so grateful for Coach Sheppard and his dedication to teaching young men in our community learn the importance of hard work, dedication and academics,” said Mount Airy Middle School principal Levi Goins. “He has provided guidance and support for young athletes on the football field and in the classroom. We hope that the naming is just a small gesture that highlights that dedication.”

Sheppard coached football at Mount Airy Middle from 1977-2002, then again from 2004-2014. In his 35 years, Sheppard led the Bears to an overall record of 204-30.

The Bears never once lost to Central Middle, Meadowview, Southeastern or North Stokes during Sheppard’s tenure.

“I think that our community has a great understanding of the importance of sports in the lives of young people,” Goins said. “For such a small, somewhat rural town in the foothills of North Carolina, there’s really no rhyme or reason as to why we have such consistently good, or great, sports programs. That is until you take a look at the coaches that have made our sports programs great over the years.”

“For 35 years, and still today, Coach Sheppard has been a huge part of that puzzle.”

Sheppard’s contributions to Mount Airy weren’t just in the realm of athletics.

“Many of you probably don’t know this, but Coach Sheppard is still active in our schools,” Goins said. “He subs here and we are so grateful for this, Coach. He subs many times a week. He still regularly attends athletic events at the middle and high school, and he keeps up with our students and student-athletes.”

Sheppard was more than a coach to his players – he was a mentor.

Even though members of the crowd attending Wednesday’s dedication had masks on, observers could see the faces of Sheppard’s former players light up as he highlighted their adventures over the years.

“I feel like that every athlete, doesn’t matter what sport I coached, you had to form a relationship,” Sheppard said. “Lynn asked me one night, she said, ‘Do you treat all your players the same,” and I said, “No ma’am,’ and she just backed up a little bit. I said each kid has a different personality; one that you may be able to speak a little stern to and he gets the job done. The other one, you have to put your arm around them and tell them what a good job they did. Just forming that personal relationship with the kid.”

Sheppard recalled a specific instance in which a player was having a lot of trouble on the line. Seeing that the player was upset, Sheppard called for a break and the player started walking to the other side of the field.

“So, I walked over there with him,” Sheppard said. “We talked a little bit, and when we both come back across the field, we’re both in tears. Not knowing what’s going on in the homes of children today, and even back then, I formed a relationship with that kid that’s still here to this day.”

Sheppard expressed his gratitude to those in attendance for all their support through the years.

Among the many people he thanked, Sheppard highlighted Mount Airy Middle School athletic director Robbie Rives and football coach Danny Gallimore for their work at the school. Sheppard also mentioned the Mount Airy Youth Foundation and how, “Our youth foundation provided the best equipment that we could have out on the field to protect our kids.”

The coach went on to thank the MAMS administration as well as the MACS Board of Directors for their decision to honor him with this dedication.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Sheppard said. “This is probably one of the best places to work here in North Carolina.”

Finally, Sheppard thanked his best friend: Mr. James Holleman. Holleman, who celebrated his 87th birthday on Wednesday, coached alongside Sheppard for nearly three decades on the football and basketball courts.

When MAMS dedicated its basketball court to Holleman in October, he had this to say about Sheppard: “That man right there, he’s like my son. We worked together for 25 years and we never had a cross word. He was laid back, and I’m an in-your-face kind of guy.”

Sheppard paid his partner-in-crime back by calling Holleman the backbone of the football program.

“I was fortunate enough to have 5 brothers, and I don’t know if he’s old enough to be one of my brothers or my dad,” Sheppard said. “I do know that I love this man, and he knows that I love him.”

Following the dedication, the Bears hosted a game against Central Middle. Gallimore led the team to a 28-12 win, marking the first official victory on Frank Sheppard Field.

“Still to this day, when we go into every season, I want to leave at the end of the year thinking, ‘Hey, I did good. WE did good,’ and it’s all because of Coach Sheppard,” Gallimore said. “I’m honored to be able to continue to be coaching here on this field that’s named after you.”

