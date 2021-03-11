Eagles come up short against No. 3 Vikings

Central’s Angel Diaz (8) shields the ball from a North Forsyth player.
Cory Smith | The News
JT Garcia (11) clears the ball out of Golden Eagle territory in Wednesday’s match against North Forsyth.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Jonathan Avila switches the field during Wednesday’s match.
Cory Smith | The News
Eli Gonzalez takes a first-half free kick for the Golden Eagles.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central dropped its first home match of the 2021 season on Wednesday when No. 3-ranked North Forsyth came to town.
The visiting Vikings scored twice in the first half, but Surry Central cut the lead to one when Angel Diaz became just the second person to score on North Forsyth all season. However, North Forsyth score three unanswered goals to win the match 5-1.
“It was a tough match,” said Golden Eagle coach Adan Garcia. “We had our chances. We knew where we were going to be able to score and we didn’t capitalize on it. They took care of their business and they came out with the win this time.”
Wednesday’s match marked the second meeting of Surry Central and North Forsyth (10-0) in less than a week. The two did battle in Winston-Salem on March 4. It was in this match that Surry Central broke two of North Forsyth’s streaks.
An early goal from Eli Gonzalez was the first goal allowed by North Forsyth all season, which subsequently put the Vikings behind for the first time as well. North began the season with 45 unanswered goals.
The Vikings responded with a goal late in the first half and another in the second to win 2-1.
“We knew when we went to their place it was going to be a tough battle,” Coach Garcia said. “There’s a reason no one has scored a goal on them.”
Surry Central had an opportunity to strike first again in Wednesday’s meeting in Dobson. Jordy Avila was fouled to give the Golden Eagles (5-2-3) a free kick near midfield in just the third minute. The kick sailed into Viking territory, where Jonathan Avila sent a shot just over the crossbar.
Daniel Juarez was primed to score three minutes later, but his shot was saved by a diving keeper.
North Forsyth scored its first goal of the evening in the ninth minute. Senior Osman Torres crossed into the box from the Central sideline and teammate Kael Trinidad finished it with his head.
The Vikings sent more than 20 shots at the Surry Central goal in the match. The Eagles goalkeeper, Johnny Garcia, had six saves in the first half before suffering an injury after his last one.
After Johnny dove on a Viking shot, he was kicked in the back by a North Forsyth player. The keeper had to be helped off the pitch and sported some nasty cleat wounds on his back.
North Forsyth extended its lead shortly after Johnny Garcia left the game. Central’s Jacob Edmonds deflected a shot, but it was cleaned up by sophomore Axel Bernal. North went up 2-0, and one of its players was given a yellow card for taunting.
Johnny Garcia returned to the field in the second half.
“Big props to our keeper,” Coach Garcia said. “He had a lot of great stops, and was ready to get back in the game in the second half after taking a pretty bad hit with six minutes left in the first.”
Central’s Angel Diaz cut the lead to one by converting on the Eagles’ first shot of the second half. Diaz floated a 40-yard shot over the Viking keeper at the 48-minute mark to give the Eagles life.
“The fact that we scored two goals in two separate matches, that says a lot about this young group,” Coach Garcia said. “With low numbers and losing seven seniors before our first kickoff, we really asked all these underclassmen to step up and they have.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles the one-goal deficit wouldn’t last. Just 1:14 after Diaz’s goal, North Forsyth’s Noe Sandoval matched with a rocket of a shot from 30 yards out.
The Vikings went berserk by adding two more goals in the second half; Torres scored in the 56th minute, and Diego Rojo in the 63rd.
“They had us on size and speed,” Coach Garcia said. “That’s a good team right there, and I’m proud of these guys because not once did they give up. Not once did they ask to come out.”
With Wednesday’s win, North Forsyth clinches its second-straight Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship. The Vikings are 23-1 against WPAC competition in their two years in the conference.
Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith