Cardinals surge in OT for 3-1 win

Jose Herrera-Garcia was one of four East Surry seniors honored at Wednesday’s match. Cory Smith | The News Cardinal senior Myca Elmond is honored during East Surry’s Senior Night on Wednesday. Cory Smith | The News Flavio Arias is honored during East Surry’s Senior Night. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Jacob Lowe takes a free kick for the Cardinals in the first half of Wednesday’s match against South Stokes. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry scored three unanswered goals Wednesday to defeat South Stokes 3-1 in overtime.

The Cardinals (3-5-1) honored four seniors at Wednesday’s match: Flavio Arias, Jose Herrera-Garcia, Jacob Haywood and Myca Elmond.

East nearly went into the halftime Senior Night celebration down 1-0 after never trailing South in two previous meetings this season. A slow start by the Cards on Senior Night, however, allowed South to strike first.

Ethan Moran’s long throw put the ball in East Surry’s 18-yard box in the 18th minute of the first half. The ball bounced chaotically around the box before Morgan Spencer took a pass from Trey Seagle and redirected it for the first goal of the match.

“Some of that had to do with Kevin [Blakeney] being new at keeper and learning where to be and when, but also just poor marking in the box on our part,” said Cardinal coach Andy Jessup. “Kudos to South there. South came out and played with good energy; we were kind of flat to begin.”

Blakeney, a sophomore, filled in at goalkeeper with Levi Bowman out with an injury.

East Surry had opportunities to score first, but couldn’t place shots on target. Even after the South Stokes (1-7-1) goal, the Cards picked up the game’s tempo yet couldn’t find the back of the net. Saura keeper Carson Stanley finished with 16 saves.

Midfielder Nick Lowery, Jesus Estrada and Lupe Chavez dictated the pace and sent timely runs up the sidelines. Lowery took three corner kicks in the first half that came up empty.

Blakeney and the back line kept the goal guarded while East’s offense attempted to even the score. When the Cards did finally even the score, it was set up by defender Logan Fagg when he pressed up the near sideline. After repeated attempts up the near sideline, Fagg caught the Sauras off guard by sending a through ball up the middle to Estrada in the 38th minute. The junior placed a shot past Stanley for the equalizer.

The second half was controlled even more by East. Jessup said the Cardinals likely controlled possession for 70% of the half. Even still, the score stayed at 1-1 throughout the second 40-minute period.

“I thought in the second half, even though neither team scored, that we did a really good job of playing our game,” Jessup said. “We had most of the possession. We had some decent chances to score, but we had some tough offside calls go against us.”

Elmond is East Surry’s fastest weapon on offense, so the Cards kept feeding the senior through balls both on the ground and in the air. Elmond even scored off a through ball in the 73rd minute, but it was called back when the head official noticed the assistant referee’s flag raised.

East continued to target Elmond, as well as Haywood and Alex Galvan, despite the numerous offside calls that multiple players in red jerseys questioned.

“Those runs we had with Myca, eventually we knew that was going hit,” Jessup said. “I try to discourage kick and chase, but when you have someone with the pace of Myca it can be a big advantage.”

Though the Cardinals couldn’t break the tie, the Sauras weren’t able to take advantage on offense. South Stokes only managed one shot in the second half. Any time the ball entered East’s 18, Blakeney charged and disrupted any potential shots. South’s lone shot in the second half came from well beyond the 18 and skied through the football uprights.

The 1-1 stalemate was finally broken in the first overtime.

“I thought OT was really where we ratcheted it up a few notches,” Jessup said.

East’s defense pressed up and the Cards kept South on its heels. The Cardinals did have a bit of scare when Lowery had to come off the field with an injury.

When faced with a corner kick in the 87th minute, there was a moment of confusion for East. Everyone looked around for Lowery, who traditionally takes East Surry’s corners, who yelled from the bench that he wasn’t available to take the kick.

Jessup laughed as he recalled Jacob Lowe setting himself up to take the corner and East Surry assistant coach Sam Lowe, Jacob’s father, yelling, “Why are you taking it,” as Jacob is one of the Cardinals’ top targets on corners.

Jacob floated the corner into the box where South Stokes had 10 defenders. There wasn’t much room to move horizontally, so East’s Juan Caro instead found open space vertically. Caro leapt over the competition and headed Jacob’s corner into the net.

The Cardinals followed up Caro’s goal with another a few minutes later. After being fouled in the midfield, Chavez took a quick free kick to find Jacob Lowe by himself. Jacob netted the goal with just 21 seconds left in the first overtime period to increase the lead to 3-1.

“We’ve just been trying to figure this puzzle out,” Jessup said, addressing East Surry’s two quick goals after struggling to score all night. “A bright spot is we can control possession and delegate tempo and keep the other team on their heels. These last few weeks we have started focusing on some finishing drills.”

The Cards shifted into a defensive formation for the second overtime to hold the two-goal advantage.

East Surry closes the season next week with a home match against Mount Airy on March 8 and an away match against West Stokes on March 10.

East Surry tied Mount Airy (7-0-2) in their first meeting this season, which marked the first time since October 25, 2016 that the Bears were held scoreless in a regular season game. Mount Airy then defeated East 6-1 in their second 2021 meeting.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports