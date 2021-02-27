When it rains it pours: Cardinals win 2021 opener

Cardinal junior Layton Allen scored East Surry’s first touchdown of the 2021 season on a 29-yard pass from Folger Boaz.
East Surry’s Carson Hawks (3) lines up in the slot position in Friday’s game against North Davidson.
WELCOME — East Surry made its return to the gridiron on Friday, a full 440 days after winning the 2019 1AA State Championship Game.
The Cardinals traveled to North Davidson to face the Black Knights under Friday night lights and constant precipitation. The field looked more like a slip n’ slide than an arena for gladiators at times, but the Cardinals adapted to the conditions and came away with a 12-9 win.
“I’m proud of our guys for not letting the conditions hurt their confidence and being able to execute enough to come out on top,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “I’m especially glad these boys got to play. It’s been over a full calendar year and there was so much uncertainty around our season happening. They got to play again, and that’s what they did; they played.”
East Surry (1-0) primarily moved the ball on the ground. The Cards racked up 176 yards rushing on 46 carries behind blocking from the Fat Cowboys. Senior Luke Bullington led the team with 106 yards on 22 carries, followed by Trey Armstrong with 22 yards on six carries and Carson Hawks with 10 yards on one carry.
Sophomore quarterback Folger Boaz had 11 carries for four yards rushing, but primarily made his mark in the air with four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
After neither team scored for most of the first half, Boaz connected with Layton Allen for a 29-yard TD pass. The play was the longest play from scrimmage of the first half by either team.
Tight end Benji Gosnell caught the other TD pass from Boaz with just seconds remaining in the first half. Gosnell, who committed to Ohio State back in the fall of 2020, had two catches for 32 yards as well as six carries for 34 yards.
Boaz’s remaining 16 yards passing came on a pass to sophomore Stephen Brantley.
On defense, East Surry forced two interceptions and a fumble. Armstrong caught both interceptions, and Gosnell recovered the fumble on North Davidson’s first snap of the game.
The Black Knights were held to just seven yards rushing on 20 carries. North Davidson QB Tedric Jenkins went 8-for-23 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Friday’s win marks East Surry’s 16th consecutive victory dating back to the 2019 season. Win No. 17 will be a tall task for the Cardinals, who host the defending 2A State Champions Reidsville in week 2.
“Now it’s time to get back to work because the 2A state champions are coming to town and looking to avenge last year,” Lowman said. “We’re healthy, we have a game under our belt, and one of the best teams in the state is coming for us. I love it. This is fun. I’m grateful to be a part of it and to blessed with a program full of great young men and coaches.”
Scoring
East Surry – 0, 12, 0, 0 = 12
North Davidson – 0, 0, 2, 7 = 8
2Q 4:26 ESHS 6-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Layton Allen 29-yard TD reception
2Q 0:02 ESHS 12-0 – Folger Boaz pass to Benji Gosnell 28-yard TD reception
3Q 2:59 NDHS 12-2 – Safety
4Q 10:26 NDHS 12-8 – Tedric Jenkins pass to Reid Nisley 33-yard TD reception
4Q 10:26 NDHS 12-9 – Jake Marion PAT
