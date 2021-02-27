Lady Pats fall short in regional championship

Surry Homeschool’s Jordan Weddle pulls up for an elbow jumper against the High Point Eagles.
Anna McClary | Special to the News
Surry Homeschool’s Lindsay (13) was named NCHEAC Defensive Player of the Year following the regional championship game on Feb. 20.
Anna McClary | Special to the News
WINSTON-SALEM — The Surry Runnin’ Patriots came up short in their regional championship game on Feb. 20.
Both the semifinal and finals to the N.C. Home Educators Athletic Commission (NCHEAC) Regional Tournament were held at Salem Baptist Christian School.
The Lady Pats came into the regional championship having won 12-straight games. Both of Surry’s regular-season losses came at the hands of the top-ranked High Point Eagles, who won the regional title by a score of 52-45.
The season is not yet over, however, as the two teams in each region qualify for the NCHEAC State Tournament.
Surry (22-3) booked its ticket to the state tournament with a 43-39 win over the Cabarrus Stallions in the semifinals.
“We beat Cabarrus pretty handily twice [during the regular season], but I knew they were a much better ball team than what they showed us,” said Surry coach Todd Hill. “This was definitely a good win to help us qualify for state.”
The Pats got off to a slow start in the beginning and barely got ahead in the first quarter. Surry played at a slow pace, while the Stallions were giving it all they had.
The Patriots held a small lead of 22-19 at the half.
“We only shot 25% from the field and we turned the ball over way too many times,” Hill said. “When you play like that, you’re very fortunate to come out with a win.”
The Pats continued their sluggish play in the third quarter, which helped the Stallions come back and tie the game. Going into the fourth quarter, the score was 28-28.
Each team fought hard throughout the entirety of the last quarter, but the Pats still managed to make it out on top with a winning score of 43-39.
Karlie Effler led Surry with 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. She was closely followed by Faith McClary, who was close to a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.
Kayleigh Cooper also added eight points, followed by Lindsay Cooper with seven, Jordan Weddle with four and Jordan Williams with one.
Weddle finished with seven rebounds, and Lindsay and Ashlyn Cooper combined for nine steals.
The Patriots had another slow start in the championship game, allowing the Eagles to go up by six after the first quarter. High Point extended the lead to 23-11 by halftime.
“We came out really slow and didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Hill said. “We didn’t move well against the zone, and we jacked up way too many 3’s in the first half instead of getting to the rim.”
Surry regrouped in the third quarter and was able to get quality shots off. Despite their improved offense, the Pats were not able to stop the Eagles from scoring.
Although they outscored the Eagles in the third quarter, Surry still trailed by nine points heading into the fourth.
The Pats never gave up and continued to play their hardest, up until the whistle blew. However, the Pats were not able to catch up to the Eagles and they faced a devastating loss of 52-45.
“We were just playing so lackadaisical in the first half,” Hill said. “We finally started to pick up the tempo in the second half, and I feel like that’s when things started to get better for us.”
Effler led the team with 20 points, followed by Kayleigh Cooper with 11, Lindsay Cooper with four, McClary and Williams with three, and Ashlyn Cooper and Weddle each with two.
Ashlyn Cooper led in rebounds with seven, followed by Lindsay Cooper and Effler each with five.
Surry ended the tournament on a high note by having four players receive All-Conference honors: Faith McClary, Kayleigh Cooper, Karlie Effler and Lindsay Cooper.
Lindsay Cooper was also named Defensive Player of the Year. Hill said this is a very honorable award and that all of these ladies were very deserving of it.